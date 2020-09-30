Highlights: The case of Hathras gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh has not cooled down now that the rape incident in other districts of UP

14, 8 and 7 year old girls made rape victims

Incidents in Bulandshahr, Azamgarh and Fatehpur, three accused arrested

The perpetrators are not afraid of continuous encounters in Uttar Pradesh, rape incidents are not stopping

Azamgarh / Bulandshahr

In Uttar Pradesh, there are frequent incidents of rape. Within the last 24 hours, rape incidents have come to light in Azamgarh, Bulandshahr and Fatehpur. The scary thing is that in all three cases, the girl child has been punished. Apart from this, a shocking incident has surfaced in Balrampur with a young woman.

A 20-year-old girl was raped along with an eight-year-old girl in a village in Jeyanpur area of ​​Azamgarh. The girl’s mother has lodged a complaint against the accused at the police station. The mother says that the accused Danish is their neighbor and he took the girl to her house on the pretext of bathing.

Azamgarh rape accused arrested

Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said that an FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the girl’s mother. In this case, accused Danish has been arrested. The girl is undergoing medical treatment.

Neighbors targeted the girl in Bulandshahr

The second incident is from Bulandshahr. Here a 14-year-old minor girl was raped by her own neighbor. In this case, the boy’s father has filed a police complaint on Wednesday night. Police said the boy’s father has accused Rizwan (20), a resident of the neighborhood, of rape. Police has arrested the accused Rizwan.

The girl playing at some distance from the house went missing

The third incident took place in Lalauli police station area of ​​Fatehpur. Inspector in-charge of the station, Sandeep Tiwari said that a seven-year-old girl was raped here. The girl was playing alone at a distance from her home. During this time she went missing.

When the villagers found the girl, it was found that Anil Nishad (20), a resident of Dera of Majre Kallu Bhagat of the adjacent village Karaiha, had seduced the girl with her. Here some people working in the fields heard the sound of crying and crying of the child. He ran and caught the young man.

Break the waist and both legs

In Balrampur, there was a lot of humiliation with a Dalit girl. Her waist and both legs were broken after gang rape with a 22-year-old Dalit student. After this, the student was sent home after sitting in a rickshaw, where she died after some time. Two accused have been arrested in the case. The entire area has been converted into a camp.

Injected rape

The mother alleges that after injecting her daughter into the act of cruelty, the waist and both legs were broken and sent to the house after sitting on a rickshaw, after which she could not speak anything. She was able to just say, ‘There is a lot of pain, I will not be saved now.’ However, Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma has said that the thing that breaks hands, feet and waist is not right. This has not been confirmed in the postmortem report.