Lucknow

Abdullah, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, is set to ban contesting elections for the next 6 years. There is a churn in the Assembly Secretariat and the government regarding this. A legal opinion has been sought by the Secretariat by sending a letter to the Election Commission first and now to the Department of Justice. The election of Abdullah, who won the assembly elections from Swar seat of Rampur in 2017, was quashed by the Allahabad High Court.

Akash Saxena of Rampur sent a letter to the Governor and the Assembly Secretariat a few days ago demanding that Abdullah be debarred from contesting elections for 6 years. On 16 July 2020, on the letter of Akash, the Governor’s Secretary wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary, Legislative Assembly and asked for necessary action in the matter. Since then, the issue is under discussion in the Assembly Secretariat.

Letter to the commission

The attempt is that there should not be any legal hurdle before the government. In view of this, the Principal Secretary Assembly wrote a letter to the Election Commission citing three more letters in this connection with Akash Saxena (which was from Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, Advocate Mustafa Hussain and Shafiq Ansari). If sources are to be believed, the commission refused to give an opinion stating it as a matter outside its jurisdiction.