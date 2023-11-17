AZ will not take any supporters to the Conference League match against Legia Warsaw on December 14. The Alkmaar club reported this on Friday on his website. The reason is the home match against Warsaw in early October, when Legia supporters stormed the entrance gate and two Legia Warsaw players were arrested.

After those incidents, AZ consulted extensively with other organizations, the club writes. In that consultation, “we have come to the conclusion that the safety of our supporters cannot be guaranteed” in Warsaw. AZ does not offer tickets to its own supporters, and also advises them not to go to the match on their own, for example by buying a ticket themselves.

Last month there was outrage in Poland over the treatment of the Legia players. The Polish government called the Dutch ambassador to account and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested that the police had not acted according to the law. Outgoing Minister of Justice Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) responded: “I would prefer that he first look at his own club.”

Marseille

Ajax supporters are also not welcome at the Europa League match against Olympique Marseille at the end of this month, the ANP news agency reported on Thursday. Local authorities have issued an emergency decree stating that “any person who claims to be a supporter of Ajax Amsterdam or behaves as such” is not allowed to enter the stadium.

Also read

Poland calls Dutch ambassador to account for ‘discriminatory’ police action at AZ