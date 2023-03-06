AZ goes to Rome with 21 football players for the first game against Lazio in the eighth finals of the Conference League. Trainer Pascal Jansen has included winter purchase Sven Mijnans (who came over from Sparta Rotterdam) and the talents Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro and Lewis Schouten for the first time in his selection for a European game.

AZ and Lazio meet on Tuesday evening at the Stadio Olimpico, where the kick-off is at 6.45 pm. The Alkmaarders, who are in third place in the Eredivisie, reached the last sixteen in the Conference League as group winners. Lazio finished one level higher in the Europa League, third in the group, behind Feyenoord and FC Midtjylland. All clubs in this group achieved 8 points; based on the goal difference, Feyenoord and Midtjylland continued in the Europa League.

Lazio settled in the intermediate round of the Conference League over two matches with the Romanian club Cluj (1-0). The team of coach Maurizio Sarri caused a stunt in Serie A on Friday by winning 1-0 at the unapproachable leader Napoli. AZ coach Jansen said after this match that he was 'very happy' with this draw.

The game starts on Tuesday, instead of the normal Thursday evening for the Conference League, because Lazio and AS Roma share a stadium. Due to this decision, AZ played against Vitesse in the Eredivisie last Friday. The Alkmaarders won this match 1-0.

