Former card suitors admire Edson Álvarez: ‘How much shit would Sergio Ramos get over here?’

Ajax player Edson Álvarez gets the wind from the front now that he misses the cracker against PSV due to his tenth yellow card. The latter is stupid, but shouldn’t the toxic Mexican serve as an example for colleagues? “The problem is that nowadays almost every fart produces a card,” say former card packers Kevin Hofland and Joey van den Berg.