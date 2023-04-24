AZ is the first Dutch club to win the Youth League, the Champions League for youth teams. The Alkmaar talents have already made mincemeat of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, among others, and in the final tonight Hajduk Split was also unable to cope with the AZ formation of coach Jan Sierksma. It became no less than 5-0. Ernest Poku and Mexx Meerdink were the stars with two goals each.
