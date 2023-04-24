AZ is the first Dutch club to win the Youth League, the Champions League for youth teams. The Alkmaar talents have already made mincemeat of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​among others, and in the final tonight Hajduk Split was also unable to cope with the AZ formation of coach Jan Sierksma. It became no less than 5-0. Ernest Poku and Mexx Meerdink were the stars with two goals each.

