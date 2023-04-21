With summaryAZ Under-19 has qualified for the final of the UEFA Youth League. In the semi-finals, AZ drew 2-2 against Sporting Clube de Portugal, but AZ’s talents also won after a penalty shootout. The Croatian champion Hajduk Split awaits in the final on Monday (6 p.m.).



Apr 21 2023

Where Mathew Ryan took two penalties against Anderlecht last night, 18-year-old goalkeeper Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro did that this afternoon in Geneva against Sporting’s peers. On Thursday evening, the big AZ already qualified for the semi-final of the Conference League against Anderlecht after penalties and that also brought the decision at AZ Under-18.

Earlier this tournament, the talented team of trainer Jan Sierksma already impressed by beating FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. So this afternoon, Sporting’s peers were also beaten.

After an early deficit, Ernest Poku and Ro-Zangelo Daal turned things around. Especially the curl ball through the inside of the post of Daal was particularly beautiful. After the break, Sporting leveled again and due to a red card from Finn Stam, who was sent off after 95 minutes because he accidentally kicked a Sporting player when he wanted to clear the ball, AZ also ended up with ten men . See also The most expensive advertising in the world: These are the commercials at Super Bowl LVI

AZ celebrates reaching the final of the Youth League. © ANP



Final against Hajduk Split

Nevertheless, AZ managed to hold on to the 2-2 until the end of extra time. AZ missed one penalty kick, but Sporting missed two, allowing Jayden Addai to use the decisive pin. On Monday evening (6 p.m.), AZ will face Hajduk Split in the final at Stade de Genève. The highest youth champion of Croatia won convincingly in the second semi-final against the peers of the Italian top club AC Milan: 3-1. In the stadium of Servette FC, where the final will also be played on Monday, the talents of Hajduk Split were supported by thousands of fanatical fans who created a beautiful atmosphere with lots of singing and fireworks. It is not yet known whether (besides friends and relatives) AZ supporters will also travel to Switzerland for the final.

It is the first time that a Dutch club is in the final of the prestigious club tournament for youth players. Very likely Mexx Meerdink will also be there in the final. The 19-year-old striker and son of Martijn Meerdink shot the main force of AZ with the fourth penalty on Thursday to the semi-finals of the Conference League, in which Pascal Jansen’s team can compete against West Ham United on May 11 and 18. See also Until then, the BMW M2 will remain in production!

Last year, the Youth League was won by Benfica and since the first edition in the 2013-2014 season, the tournament has been won by the talents of European superpowers. Chelsea, FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and FC Porto, among others, went on to win the tournament. The smaller Red Bull Salzburg took the prize in 2017.



