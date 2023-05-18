Karlsson and De Wit return from an injury, Kerkez from a suspension. Karlsson is expected back in the starting line-up tonight. “They make us all stronger. They are important players for us. Whether Karlsson really is the difference between a loss or a win will become clear tonight”, said Jansen during the well-attended press conference before the game. Karlsson was important in the eighth finals against Lazio with a goal in the home game.

AZ will have to arm itself against West Ham against the opponent’s set pieces. The team of coach David Moyes scored twice in the first leg in this way and have a reputation in that area anyway. “We will have to look at ourselves first and foremost. The absolute will to make sure that the ball doesn’t go in at such a moment. That’s what it’s about.”