AZ coach Pascal Jansen is the first keeper to choose Hobie Verhulst. Last season, Vindahl was the first choice and played 48 official matches. He came over from the Danish Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2021. Vindahl has a contract with AZ until mid-2025.
AZ is number four in the Eredivisie. The gap to leader Feyenoord is four points after fourteen rounds. FC Nürnberg is eleventh in the 2. Bundesliga.
