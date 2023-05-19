For months, AZ showed mostly fresh, frivolous, courageous football in Europe. But it ended against a more experienced, crafty opponent in the Conference League semi-final on Thursday night. West Ham United qualifies for the final battle with a 1-0 win in Alkmaar, more than enough after the 2-1 last week in London.

Shortly before the kick-off, the goal of May 5, 2005, in the 122nd minute of the semi-final of the UEFA Cup between AZ and Sporting Clube de Portugal, is shown on the big screens. Elimination in extremis, in a soaking wet Alkmaarderhout, the old stadium. Barry Opdam, basic player at the time, was summoned on Thursday to raise the wound on TV. The coach of the time, Co Adriaanse, has a place in the honorary box.

Since then, AZ has never come this close to a European final – until this Thursday. ‘Together we write history’, says a banner. And why not, on a potentially wonderful football evening along the A9. Long traffic jams to the stadium, supporters flocking from all corners. 19,009 spectators in the seats, “an absolute record” reports the stadium speaker.

Financial difference

It’s a long European drive. Already started in July last year, in the second qualifying round against the Bosnian FK Tuzla City. With great victories along the way, with the double victory over Lazio Roma in the eighth finals standing out. And now in the eighteenth European game this season, with a view to the final on June 7 in Prague.

It is a world of difference in financial possibilities, the turnover of 300 million euros at West Ham United against 33 million at AZ. Captain and playmaker Declan Rice, who is in the interest of English top clubs, must cost at least 170 million euros, the club stated last year.

He will find Sven Mijnans in midfield, the young attacking midfielder who AZ bought from Sparta for 2 million euros last winter. Experienced English international against a promising, slender boy who played at amateur club VV Spijkenisse five years ago.

That contrast can be seen all over the field. West Ham plays very organized, builds a wall. AZ has more ball possession, more attempts on goal. But the attack always stalls in the last twenty, thirty meters. Again and again it comes up against the strong, chunky defenders of West Ham.

AZ does not have the creativity or the physical ability to find a hole. Forced to try it via long shots. Like five minutes before the break, when right-back Yukinari Sugawara’s dangerous shot is blocked by West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd. The biggest chance has already been, for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá, his shot from the edge of the penalty area hits the post.

What does not help is that AZ does not play immediately when there is space. It’s about too many discs, too cumbersome. If Mijnans can open on left winger Jesper Karlsson, but doesn’t, coach Pascal Jansen will worry along the line. Just dare to give that ball, he seems to be saying.

Everything or nothing

Former player Robin van Persie, analyst for BT Sport, has to find his place in the cramped press gallery of AZ shortly before kick-off. “AZ is too passive,” he says at halftime. “They can’t break through the lines, they have to do more.”

AZ does that too. It’s going to play a little more opportunistically. Gets chances, including through defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos. But the shots lack power, conviction. The audience once again fully supports it, calls to play all or nothing. But it does not lead to great played opportunities.

On the other hand, West Ham is getting more and more space. Deep in injury time, when AZ captain Jordy Clasie is already cramping, substitute Pablo Fornals escapes and makes 1-0. Spectators immediately leave the stadium, and when the whistle blows a little later, AZ players lie defeated on the ground.

Shortly afterwards, a huge brawl breaks out at the bottom of the main stand, after a group of the hard core walks in that direction. They are looking for family of players and staff of West Ham United who are there. Players from AZ and West Ham are also involved. It will take at least a few minutes for the chaotic situation to calm down.