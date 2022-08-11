A gala performance against Dundee United has ensured that AZ still made it to the play-offs of the Conference League. Against the Scots who were still 1-0 too strong in the first leg, they won no less than 7-0 tonight. In Alkmaar, especially Tijjani Reijnders and Vangelis Pavlidis were on target. The main tournament of the Conference League must now be reached against the Portuguese Gil Vicente.
