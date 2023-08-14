Summer acquisition Noa Lang helped PSV with a great goal on the way to an important victory against FC Utrecht. We also see AZ, which won convincingly against Go Ahead Eagles, with no less than three players back in the Elftal of the Week.

At Ajax, Steven Bergwjin led his team to its first victory of the season as captain. Just like debuting and scoring teammate Jakov Medic, he received a 7.5. The same applied to Yukinari Sugawara, who played an important role in AZ’s big win over the Eagles. Teammates Jordy Clasie and David Moller Wolfe get a 7.

The star of the week was Noa Lang. The left winger helped PSV to score the opening goal after a difficult first half and also played an excellent match against FC Utrecht. He received an 8 for this and is the first leader of the player ranking.

Team of the Week 1 © Pim Ras / DPG Media



See also The Central Bank has sharply raised the key rate Program premier league season 2023-2024

View the complete Eredivisie program for the 2023-2024 season here, including all results. View the standings here.

Listen to all our football podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all videos about Dutch football here