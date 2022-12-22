AZ won an exhibition match against Valencia in preparation for the second half of the season. At the training complex of the Spanish club it became 3-1 for the team of coach Pascal Jansen.

Jesper Karlsson put AZ ahead in the 12th minute after Jens Odgaard intercepted the ball. The Swede then shot the ball in from close range. Just before the break, Ilaix Moriba equalized for the current number 10 from the Spanish league.

Immediately after the break, Odgaard helped the Alkmaarders again to a lead. Karlsson extended the score to 1-3 in the 64th minute. In Valencia, American winter acquisition Djordje Mihailovic made his unofficial debut in the shirt of AZ. He was in the base.

If it is up to AZ coach Pascal Jansen, his team will remain active on all fronts as long as possible in the second half of the season. Jansen is referring to the Eredivisie, the cup competition and the Conference League. He says this in an interview on the AZ website.

Leader Feyenoord

“We want to continue the start we have had in the Eredivisie this season,” says Jansen, who is fourth in the league with the Alkmaar team, 4 points behind leader Feyenoord. “We want to get back into shape quickly. Midweek we have a cup match. We also want to be competitive and get as far as possible. The first European competition awaits in March. We are still active on all fronts and our aim is to remain competitive on all fronts as long as possible.”

Bruno Martins India

In Spain, Jansen trains with an almost fit selection. Only the defenders Bruno Martins Indi and Zinho Vanheusden are still recovering from injuries. Captain Martins Indi underwent surgery for an upper leg injury at the end of September. “He still has a long way to go, but things are going well,” says Jansen.

Vanheusden is recovering from a foot injury. ,,Zinho is back on the field and can participate again in various forms. Admittedly without contact, but that is something that the next phase entails."

Vitesse

On December 29, AZ will play another exhibition game in preparation for the second half of the season. The Alkmaarders will then compete in Italy against Atalanta Bergamo. AZ will resume the competition in the Eredivisie on January 7 with a home game against Vitesse.