As a surprising leader of the Eredivisie, Alkmaar suddenly secretly dreamed about a national title. It became clear once again on Sunday how fast things can go in football. After the loss in the Conference League against Apollon Limassol (1-0), AZ choked on competition against competitor Feyenoord (1-3) and Excelsior, so that Ajax again gained a margin in the battle for the title.
Excelsior shot from the starting blocks and was allowed to cheer after six minutes, after Siebe Horemans extended a free kick with the head. It was in a phase in which almost everything failed at AZ. Wrong passes, poor assumptions and hardly created chances forced AZ coach Pascal Jansen to intervene seven minutes before halftime. With a double substitution he tried to clear the deficit, which was doubled shortly before after a nice marker by Marouan Azarkan.
However, the interruption came at just the right time for AZ. Yukinari Sugawara shot the connecting goal against the ropes three minutes after the break. It turned out to be an early start for a yacht from Alkmaar to leave Rotterdam with three points. Dani de Wit’s header hit the post and several AZ players encountered goalkeeper Stijn van Gassel, who turned out to be impossible to pass. He made his most important save in stoppage time, when Mayckel Lahdo seemed to score the equalizer but the outstanding Van Gassel saved.
For Excelsior it meant the first league win since September 10, when FC Emmen was defeated 2-1 at home. The strong-started PhD student will thus enter the left row for at least a few hours.
Pascal Jansen: ‘The attitude was not good’
AZ coach Pascal Jansen saw his team lose for the third time in a row. After a European loss against the Cypriot Apollon Limassol, the team already lost the top position in the Eredivisie last week against Feyenoord (1-3). The 2-1 loss in Rotterdam hurt more. ,,The first half in particular was scandalous. It was far below the level we are aiming for. Both staff and players should be ashamed,” said Jansen, who has to secure a place with his team in Liechtenstein in four days’ time for the knockout phase in the Conference League.
Jansen had made some changes, which were at the expense of the Japanese Yukinari Sugawara, among other things. After more than half an hour, with a 2-0 score in favor of Excelsior, the coach made a double substitution. ,,We were behind the choice for the starting position, only the team couldn’t manage it,” Jansen told ESPN. “We wanted to set something in motion. You can then wait until the rest, but you can also intervene immediately.”
Substitute Sugawara made it 2-1 shortly after the break. Jansen: ,,After that we had enough time to draw and we had the opportunities. But we let it go in the first half. The attitude today was not good, that’s a bad thing.”
Captain Jordy Clasie was also harsh about his team’s performance. ,,It is scandalous the way we presented ourselves, both with and without the ball. It was one of the first times when everyone was angry and frustrated at halftime,” Clasie told ESPN.
