As a surprising leader of the Eredivisie, Alkmaar suddenly secretly dreamed about a national title. It became clear once again on Sunday how fast things can go in football. After the loss in the Conference League against Apollon Limassol (1-0), AZ choked on competition against competitor Feyenoord (1-3) and Excelsior, so that Ajax again gained a margin in the battle for the title.

Excelsior shot from the starting blocks and was allowed to cheer after six minutes, after Siebe Horemans extended a free kick with the head. It was in a phase in which almost everything failed at AZ. Wrong passes, poor assumptions and hardly created chances forced AZ coach Pascal Jansen to intervene seven minutes before halftime. With a double substitution he tried to clear the deficit, which was doubled shortly before after a nice marker by Marouan Azarkan.