The reason that the fire went into the pan after the AZ – West Ham United match is that the British fans hung a flag of their club from the main stand. “And that is absolutely not done,” says the lawyer of a number of suspects, Vito Shukrula, who was also in the stadium.

Shukrula is well aware that 'not everyone will understand this, but': ,,Until that moment there was nothing wrong. These are all men with just a job, a family, but once in that stadium group dynamics arise, the disappointment of the elimination, beer finished. If there is an opponent's flag in the stands in front of the away crowd, that's no problem at all. But a flag in the main stand, even if people from AZ and West Ham are mixed up there, that is really a provocation, of: Look, we just do that, in your stadium … It was also quickly rolled up again, but then it was too late."

AZ was eliminated by West Ham United in the semi-finals of the Conference League last Thursday. Immediately after the match, AZ fans stormed the main stand, where sponsors, family members of players and also English fans were seated. The bizarre and embarrassing display led to much outrage in the Netherlands and England. West Ham players also joined the fight because they were concerned about their relatives.

Underage boy

Today, the police announced that thirty AZ fans have now reported to the police. Eleven of them have been arrested and ten are suspected of cases such as public violence and assault. The police initially threatened 24 photos of suspects recognizable Investigation requested unless they report. In the end, ten photos were submitted on Tuesday evening Investigation requested shown. After that, four more suspects reported. Six others, including a suspected underage boy who kicked a West Ham player, are still wanted.

Riots after the game when the AZ fans had demolished the fences. © Pim Ras Photography



‘Someone on TV who had already reported’

Lawyer Christian Visser represents four suspects who are currently in pre-trial detention. Visser is indignant about the fact that the police are so quick to go to the ‘substance’ Investigation requested has grabbed. “As a result, someone has now also come into the picture who had already reported,” says Visser. “She is very upset about that.”

Visser has also heard that ‘that banner on the main stand’ was the cause of the riots. His clients, he says, are normal supporters with a job. The fear of losing that job if pre-trial detention is extended by two weeks is great. On Thursday and Friday, the suspects who are detained must come to the examining magistrate and a decision will be made on the pre-trial detention.

What also played a role in the origin of the riots is that before the match there would have been an attack by West Ham fans and some fans of FC Groningen on an AZ café. "But that was turned down," said lawyer Shukrula.

That the attack on West Ham fans would be a kind of ‘revenge’ on an action by West Ham fans in London (during the first match between the two clubs) when AZ fans had to pay for it, is disputed by both lawyers.