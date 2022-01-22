AZ has failed to steam up to fourth place in the Eredivisie. The Alkmaarders did not go further than 0-0 at home against Cambuur. The series of nine victories in a row (six victories in the Eredivisie) comes to an end.











By Nik Kok AZ started the game in the same line-up as it beat FC Twente last Wednesday in the eighth finals of the cup. Aslak Witry was therefore again center defender in the absence of Bruno Martins Indi and Pantelis Hatzidiakos. The latter did start on the bench. Hakon Evjen started for the first time this season in the basis of an Eredivisie season.

The Alkmaarders started the game with the necessary self-confidence and also saw during the game that competitor Vitesse lost to FC Groningen, so that fourth place was up for grabs for the team of trainer Pascal Jansen, who had started the season so poorly. But those bad results have now left the club behind. The club lost points for the last time on November 28 against Vitesse and has already won nine consecutive matches in all competitions. These are figures that even remind us of the championship season with trainer Louis van Gaal or at least the good period under the previous trainer Arne Slot. See also Euphoria, season 2: what should I know before watching the Zendaya series on HBO Max? The difference is that AZ then also showed field play that was very worthwhile. That is currently not the case for large parts of the game. The team does not give away much and is therefore difficult to beat.

AZ player Owen Wijndal in action against Cambuur. © Pro Shots / Jasper Ruhe



Against Cambuur, for example, AZ did not create opportunities that were played out for a long time. The Frisian opponent, who has performed so surprisingly well this season, therefore believed himself to have a good chance for a long time to come. And that while the team missed their best three players. Mees Hoedemakers is injured, Alex Bangura is suspended and Issa Kallon played with Sierra Leone in the Africa Cup. Only in the second half did the pressure on the goal of Cambuur goalkeeper Sonny Stevens increase. A quick attack from the left, set up by Sam Beukema, was eventually missed by striker Pavlidis. But AZ keeper Peter Vindahl, who made a terrible mistake in the cup against Twente last week, also had to save on a bet by Cambuur midfielder Jamie Jacobs. Ten minutes before the end, Dani de Wit seemed to have the ball for the header, but he missed. A half bicycle kick from Jesper Karlsson lacked power. The Swede is often a source of creativity at AZ, but was unable to help his team on Saturday evening. See also SuperEnalotto, winning drawing numbers today 15 January 2022

Dani de Wit misses a big chance for AZ against Cambuur. © Pro Shots / Jasper Ruhe



Do you want to relive the match? Read the live blog below:



