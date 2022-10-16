AZ could not bear the luxury of the lead in the Eredivisie. The team of trainer Pascal Jansen was outclassed at home on Sunday by Arne Slot’s Feyenoord: 1-3. AZ thus suffered the first defeat of the competition and fell after ten rounds to fourth place behind Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord. AZ can now as underdog once again put the hunt for the first place. A role that seems to suit the team better than that of favourite.

Few football experts predicted for the season that AZ would be in the lead after nine matches. Many spoke of an unapproachable Ajax in advance, some predicted a battle between Ajax and PSV and others expected a fight between the traditional top-3: Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV. AZ was at most regarded by a few from Alkmaar as a outsider seen. The dull performance against Feyenoord made it clear that AZ is no more than that for the time being.

rainbow band ‘Uncomfortable’

Feyenoord player Orkun Kökcü did not want to play on Sunday with the special One Love captain’s armband, which symbolizes, among other things, LGBTI acceptance. The Turkish international did not feel comfortable with it because of his religious beliefs, he said via the Rotterdam club. Defender Gernot Trauner wore the rainbow tie against AZ. “I think it’s important to emphasize that I respect everyone regardless of religion, background or preference,” said Kökcü. “I understand very well the importance of this action, but because of my religious beliefs I do not feel the right person to support this.” General manager Dennis te Kloese said after the game with AZ that he was not sure whether Feyenoord had acted properly in this case. “The future will tell. We are in a learning process,” he told ESPN. “In any case, we showed today that we as a club are behind this by giving Gernot Trauner the One Love band.” According to Te Kloese, Kökcü’s role as captain in this incident, and in public discussions, will be discussed in the coming week. See also Ice Hockey World Championships | Lions NHL star Joel Armia explains why he gave up his youthful style of play in North America: “You had to make a decision” The KNVB said that “everyone is free to participate” in the actionwhich was set up by the players’ union VVCS and the John Blankenstein Foundation, among others.

Nevertheless, AZ, champion in 2009, can now count itself among the top clubs in the Eredivisie based on the results from the recent past. In the last five seasons, the club finished in the top three three times. In 2020, AZ was even joint first with Ajax, when the corona pandemic ended the competition. AZ came no closer to a new championship with a third (2021) and a fifth place (2022). That’s not even must in Alkmaar. Just like there is no panic now that AZ has quickly lost the first place again.

AZ’s strength lies in the boardroom. There is peace and clarity. General director Robert Eenhoorn is firmly in control. It hurt him that AZ lost to Feyenoord for the second time in a week, after a European defeat against Apollon Limassol. But those are just daily rates. Unicorn looks further. The former baseball player of the New York Yankees has learned to live like a pro in the US. He later developed as head coach of the national baseball team and technical director of the Royal Dutch Baseball and Softball Association.

Under the leadership of Eenhoorn, baseball was professionalized in the Netherlands and the door was opened for players from Aruba and Curaçao. A golden move. The ‘kingdom team’ became world champion in 2011 (without Major League pros). And at the new World Cup (The Baseball Classic – in which the stars from the American professional league are allowed to participate), the Netherlands made it to the last four twice (2013 and 2017).

Unicorn switched from baseball to his old love: football in 2014. The sport he already practiced in his youth at Sparta and later picked up again with the veterans of Feyenoord. Eenhoorn had to stop that when he became general manager of AZ eight years ago. The arrival of Unicorn raised questions in the conservative football world. ‘What are they going to do with that baseball player now?’, Johan Derksen wondered, for example, on television. Eenhoorn, however, did not doubt himself for a second and set to work energetically as the successor of ‘former volleyball player’ Toon Gerbrands.

For example, Eenhoorn applied an unwritten rule from baseball: ‘If it’s about yourself, you can say what you want, and if it’s about someone else, it must be positive or you must shut up.’ According to Eenhoorn, AZ is all about three things: good players, good guidance and a good environment. He sees himself as a connector between different departments. Unicorn chooses to work on the internal organization as much as possible out of sight of the outside world. An interview request from NRC he politely declined in the run-up to AZ-Feyenoord.

Record profit of 18.6 million

Eenhoorn has formed a duo with technical director Max Huiberts at AZ since January 2016. The buying and selling policy is crucial for the club, which recently announced a record profit of 18.6 million euros. The budget for this season has risen to 35 million euros, but the number four in the Eredivisie is still far from closest competitors such as Feyenoord (80 million), PSV (85 million) and Ajax (160 million).

AZ tries to make a difference in a different way. Eenhoorn keeps the supervisory board (a problem at PSV), investors (a problem at Feyenoord) and agents (a problem at Ajax) away from the decision-making process as much as possible. AZ’s technical policy conceals a well-considered vision: self-education and targeted scouting of players who fit in with the club culture. Everyone is subordinate to the club interest.

In the eyes of Eenhoorn and Huiberts, the relatively inexperienced head coach Pascal Jansen was a logical successor to Arne Slot when he was sent away in December 2020 because he was negotiating with his current club Feyenoord. With this, Eenhoorn showed that loyalty counts heavily for him. Slot took sporting revenge on Sunday without pulling a long nose at his old club.

Breakthrough Tijani Reijnders

Loyalty is also a key concept within the current selection of AZ, where competition is fierce. Hardly anyone is quite sure of their place. The breakthrough of 24-year-old Tijjani Reijnders is illustrative. The central midfielder has been in the shadow of Fredrik Midtsjø in recent years, but when the Dane left for Galatasaray, he got his chance. As the leader’s playmaker, Reijnders was no more able to impress than his teammates on Sunday. Although AZ took the lead in the 26th minute thanks to a striking header from Jens Odgaard, the team could not make a fist without a real striker. The injured Greek Vangelis Pavlidis was missed.

Feyenoord felt as the game progressed that AZ was not in great shape and that it was struggling to make the game for its own audience. Slot’s team took over the initiative and equalized before halftime with a utilized penalty from Orkun Kökçü. In the second half, Feyenoord deservedly distanced itself from ‘the leader of one round’ via beautiful long shots from Sebastian Szymanski and Danilo.