Ten goalsAZ and FC Utrecht turned it into a spectacular spectacle tonight in what may have become the most attractive match of the season. With ten goals, a 5-5 final score, a vortex of emotions and two teams that played for the win, it was like a calling card for the premier league.

In Alkmaar, a wonderful duel with many goals developed from almost the first minute in what sometimes seemed like a shooting gallery for both goals. AZ came back in-house from 0-2 to 3-2 and then back from 3-4 to 5-4, to eventually lose points. The Greeks played a leading role in the match. Both Vangelis Pavlidis and Anastasios Douvikas made a hat-trick.

The many goals may be due to defensive errors, but it was also mainly the result of two attacking teams who played the ball forward rather than horizontally. The defenders in the back never played the ball to each other without risk, the solution was almost always found in the urge to move forward. Utrecht stars Taylor Booth, Jens Toornstra and Sander van de Streek cut surprisingly easily through the AZ defense in a way that they have not seen much in Alkmaar this season. The new keeper Mathew Ryan was thoroughly tested, something that had not happened to him since his arrival in the Netherlands. See also Podcast | '85% of Orange for the World Cup is known'

On the AZ side, the great development of Vangelis Pavlidis was once again noticeable, the striker who is in excellent shape this season and is a candidate to become the top scorer in the Eredivisie. His average of eight goals in eleven games already promises a lot. Former AZ player Nick Viergever made it 3-3 before the break, but the spectacle in Alkmaar was still not over. Another goal by Douvikas was rejected by the VAR. Moments later it was still hit when the Greek rounded off a smoothly running attack.

AZ did not give in yet, because coach Pascal Jansen’s team cheerfully went on the attack to force the equalizer. That came twenty minutes before the end by substitute Mees de Wit. Utrecht defender Mike van der Hoorn headed on the post as ultimate proof that all defenders also thought mainly about attacking and scoring goals. See also Marta Lucía Ramírez denounces threats against honorary consul in Haiti

The final piece seemed to be credited to Vangelis Pavlidis, who completed a great striker’s goal. However, he had no longer counted on Van de Streek, who determined the final score at 5-5 nine minutes before the end and gave the game definitive eternity value.

Due to AZ’s loss of points, leader Feyenoord can run further tomorrow. AZ also saw competitor PSV catch up with the win over Go Ahead Eagles earlier in the evening.

