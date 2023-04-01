After the loss against Twente, AZ again lost valuable points in the Eredivisie. The Alkmaarders, who compete with Ajax and PSV for second place behind leader Feyenoord, did not get further than 1-1 in an exciting battle with sc Heerenveen on Saturday. The game was stopped for a few minutes in the opening phase because supporters of Heerenveen had thrown fireworks on the field.

AZ faced a backlog for a long time for its own audience. Heerenveen top scorer Sydney van Hooijdonk put the Frisians ahead in the fifth minute. He tapped in his eleventh goal of the season on a tight cross from left winger Osame Sahraoui.

The game then swung back and forth and was full of chances for both teams. For example, AZ defender Sam Beukema hit the post shortly before the break. The home team, who had the most possession and shots on target, had another excellent opportunity at the start of the second half to level the score, but Jesper Karlsson saw Heerenveen keeper Xavier Mous convert his penalty kick.

Exciting final phase

The equalizer fell fifteen minutes before the end, although AZ was lucky. A shot by 19-year-old substitute Mexx Meerdink caromed into the goal via Mous’ heel. Heerenveen defender Milan van Ewijk kicked the ball away, but the video referee intervened: the ball had already passed the back line. Heerenveen had a number of good chances at 2-1 in the exciting final phase, but was unable to capitalize on them.

The Frisians, who are currently eighth, will receive FC Volendam next week. AZ will play at home again on Saturday, but against Sparta. The following week, the team from Alkmaar will play in the quarterfinals of the Conference League against Anderlecht from Belgium.