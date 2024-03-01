Coach Michael Reiziger of the Dutch Juniors has called up three debutants in his provisional selection for the practice match against Norway and the European Championship qualifier against Moldova. AZ players Wouter Goes and Lequincio Zeefuik and Toulouse striker Ibrahim Cissoko are in the 31-man provisional selection for the first time.
