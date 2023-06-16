Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Spain’s Juan Ayuso, rider of the Emirates team, achieved a stunning victory in the fifth stage of the Tour of Switzerland race from Fish to La Punt, “with a length of 211 km”, where he succeeded in winning the title of the well-deserved stage.

The talented 20-year-old cyclist set out to catch up with the advanced group in the race, at the last ascending road, and about 14 km before the race ended, on a mission to reach glory.

The other riders in the group, including race leader Felix Gall, AG2A-Citroen team rider, had no response to the attack, catching up with the leading group and overtaking it over the crest of the climb.

Ayuso reached the finish line celebrating by raising his hands in the air after claiming his second win of the season.

For his part, Ayusu said: “I am very happy with this victory. Yesterday I didn’t have the strength to perform but I completed the race. Today with the start of the race I am starting to feel better and better. We will try and challenge for the general classification, although it is difficult but I will try until the end. It will be a big fight all the way to Sunday and anything can happen for that to happen.

Fifth stage results

1. Juan Ayuso «Emirates Team» 5:23:01

2- Matthias Skgelmos “Trek Segafredo Team” +54

3- Belo Bilbao “Bahrain Team – Victorious” +54

General classification after the fifth stage

1- Matthias Skgelmos “Trek Segafredo” 16:43:41

2- Felix Gall (AG2A-Citroen Team) +8 seconds

3- Juan Ayuso, “Emirates Team”, +18 seconds