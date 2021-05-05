There is no time to lose. With the Community of Madrid still subjected to the blows of the coronavirus, and without updated budgets since 2019, Isabel Díaz Ayuso faces her continuity in power as the opportunity to complete a long string of pending issues. The first thing will be to close the support of Vox for his investiture, which in no case can be achieved before June 8, when the Assembly is constituted. If it is carried out, the leader of the PP will reduce the Government from 13 to 10 councils. The next step will be to decide whether to lower taxes now and face the approval of public accounts for 2021, or to focus on those for 2022. And in the midst of all that, he will have to deal with the pandemic and with the end of the state of alarm (9 of May).

“If I continue to lead the Government, the first thing I will do is start making decisions about the pandemic,” said Díaz Ayuso during the campaign, since this Sunday the state of alarm ends, and with it the curfew in force from 11:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. 6:00 am, which will force you to check the closing times of the hotel business (at 11:00 pm); its capacity (four people inside, and six outside); as well as the prohibition of receiving or making visits to private homes.

His advisers from the Ministry of Health have doubts about what to do. On the one hand, they defend that citizens have already undergone too many changes in the regulations, which is why they are inclined to request judicial ratification of the current measures. On the other, they fear the combination of maintaining the closure of the hotel business at 11:00 p.m. and that the curfew that began at that same time will disappear: they predict that this would encourage parties in private homes, where there is no one who cares about compliance. of the anticovid regulation, as it happens in bars and restaurants. Díaz Ayuso has already speculated on expanding business hours by one or two more hours.

But the disease and its effects are not only fought with sanitary measures. The Community of Madrid of 2021 is governed by the Budgets of the Community of Madrid of 2019. The social and economic emergency that has caused the pandemic now forces Díaz Ayuso to process the approval of accounts adapted to the new reality of the region, leaving behind the legislative paralysis of his previous government: he did not pass a single new draft law.

“Right now we want to get new budgets at full speed and we are going to see if we can bring them to the Assembly soon, taking into account that next year’s budgets should already begin to be studied now,” he explained on the way to the polls. “We are going to see if we can enter a lane of strategic budgets, a few brief for now, or we already wait for the following ones,” he explained. “But we are going to take many measures of tax deductions, the reduction of personal income tax by half a point in all sections and also reduction of bureaucratic obstacles and those procedures that have already been shown to be obsolete and that put difficulties for those who have a project with which they want to provide employment, “concluded the candidate, who wants to have politicians from Ciudadanos for her government, such as Marta Rivera de la Cruz.

The Assembly is constituted on June 8

Díaz Ayuso could be president as early as June. The Madrid Assembly will be constituted on the 8th of that month, and its regulations establish that a maximum of 15 days later a name must be proposed to occupy the regional presidency, which does not prevent it from doing so earlier. If the candidate did not obtain the confidence of the Chamber, a two-month countdown would begin after which it would be mandatory to call new elections if no one achieves a majority. The same would happen if no one took the step of appearing for the vote: a plenary session would be convened without an applicant to start that countdown, pressuring the parties to negotiate.

With the 4-M results, none of that should happen. Díaz Ayuso plans to reduce the Executive that he formed in 2019 with Cs so that it goes from 13 to 10 ministries. To achieve this, he should first reach an agreement with Vox, which will not have any difficulty, since the ultra party only has to abstain and has already advanced its support. In addition, after negotiating the 2019 investiture and the 2021 Budgets (which did not go ahead due to the electoral advance), the two parties are clear about the meeting points if it is necessary to put a price on those votes.

Thus, Díaz Ayuso has included new measures in his electoral program that could be included in an agreement with Rocío Monasterio, the leader of Vox. In addition to the well-known coincidence of the two parties in the desire to lower personal income tax and introduce new bonuses in successions and donations, the candidate of the conservative formation is willing to reduce deputies (from 136 to 101); facilitate objections to the application of the euthanasia law approved in March; develop an anti-squatting plan; draft a law that reduces the administrative mess; or promote the birth rate.

During the budget negotiation, Díaz Ayuso gave in on matters of an ideological nature such as cutting Administration expenses, analyzing the cost of taking in unaccompanied foreign minors, or commissioning the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (Airef) to review the effectiveness of the spending on subsidies, opening the door for Vox to stop financing initiatives related to feminism, LGTBI rights or aid to immigrants in the future, as it had already proposed in the 2019 investiture pact.

He also accepted Vox’s proposal to promote a “Plan to support pregnant adolescents.”

Finally, the three parties (Cs was also negotiating) reaffirmed their support for special education as a way of confronting the central government, and the so-called Celaá law.

One thing is for sure: from May 5, Díaz Ayuso will want to give the image that he does not waste a second. To begin with, this Wednesday he met with his Governing Council, and then gave a speech to the Executive of the PP.

“I am aware that I have borrowed a lot of vote, it will have to be analyzed,” he said. “I need to know what happened here, what people have asked us, and be aware that so much shared enthusiasm now has to be compensated,” he added, advancing that he will make an inauguration speech brimming with ideology. “We are not done with the pandemic, and we have one pandemic within another. [en referencia a la crisis económica y social]”, He has continued. “Now I am freer to manage it, but I don’t have a day to spare.”

