Ayuso’s partner tries to involve the attorney general’s “team” in the leak case

The lawyer of Alberto González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has sent a letter to the Supreme Court in which he expands his accusations against the Prosecutor’s Office in the case investigating the alleged leak of his confession. In a document in which he challenges an appeal from the State Attorney’s Office, the businessman points to what he calls the “Fortuny team” to, omitting some key details of the case and relying on the latest report from the Civil Guard, denounce a strategy of the Prosecutor’s Office to put an end to its intention to “discreetly and quickly” solve its tax fraud investigation.

The Supreme Court case led by Judge Ángel Hurtado investigates whether Álvaro García Ortiz and Pilar Rodríguez, attorney general and provincial prosecutor of Madrid respectively, maneuvered on the night of March 13 so that the businessman’s confession ended up being published in the media. of communication. A night in which the Prosecutor’s Office mobilized to gather all the information about the case and deny false information spread that night about the pact that Alberto González had proposed a month before to the Public Ministry.

In this new document, originally presented to combat an appeal by the State Attorney’s Office against the records of last October 30, Alberto González Amador goes beyond the contours of the investigation and points not only to the leak of those emails but to the first information about his case: the exclusive from elDiario.es that revealed that the Prosecutor’s Office had denounced him for a double tax fraud of 350,000 euros through a system of false invoices.

González Amador relies on the latest report from the Central Operational Unit, which went beyond what the judge requested and not only reported on the possible leak of the emails that March 13 but also on the origin of the information in this newspaper almost two days before. This serves the businessman to resume the story he has maintained from the beginning, which omits that the first information about his pact was published by El Mundo and that Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, chief of staff of his partner Isabel Díaz Ayuso, disseminated literal extracts from the emails from his lawyer among journalists.

González Amador collects the intercepted messages from the provincial prosecutor of Madrid and concludes that everything was part of a strategy by the Prosecutor’s Office to prevent his lawyer from ending the procedure in a “discreet and quick” way, accusing the Public Ministry of leaking the material. to the media “so that they could cut up and reveal as they pleased.”

In his new battery of accusations, González Amador baptizes as “Team Fortuny”, in reference to the Madrid street where the Prosecutor’s Office headquarters is located, people who according to him were involved in some of the leaks, based on what exposed by the UCO in its report. It points to two positions in the technical secretariat and even the person in charge of communication at the Prosecutor’s Office, who have never been investigated even when the case was being processed in the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid.

His account of that night of March 13 omits that the first information that reflected verbatim extracts from his emails was published by the newspaper El Mundo, which precisely caused the attorney general to order the collection of the emails in question that prosecutor Julián Salto had crossed. with his lawyer a month before. González Amador’s story jumps directly to when, at the stroke of ten at night, the attorney general receives the emails and two hours later their content is reported by a news item on Cadena SER.

He regrets being called a “confessed criminal”

It also refers to the ramification of the case that revolves around Juan Lobato, former general secretary of the PSOE in Madrid, and Pilar Sánchez Acera, then an advisor in Moncloa. Lobato’s testimony, he explains, points directly to the fact that the material was leaked “to the Presidency of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain”, in addition to El Plural, the first media to publish the email in its entirety.

González Amador regrets that on March 14 he began to be called a “confessed criminal” by “all the politicians from rival groups to that of his romantic partner,” something that happened after it emerged that his lawyer had actually recognized that he had “effectively” committed two tax crimes. He did so with the aim of obtaining a testimonial prison sentence and avoiding prison in exchange for paying more than 500,000 euros between debts, fines and interest.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s chief of staff, broadcast that night from his phone the content of an email from prosecutor Julián Salto sent weeks before to Alberto González Amador’s lawyer. He is one of the witnesses called to testify, along with eight journalists who reported on the case, next January before Judge Hurtado.