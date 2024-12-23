Ayuso’s partner plans to investigate the communications of four journalists from elDiario.es

Businessman Alberto González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, delves into the persecution of journalists who revealed that he is being investigated for two crimes of tax fraud and one of document falsification. His lawyer has presented a brief to the judge in which he requests that the Civil Guard require the telephone operators not to get rid of the communications that three journalists from elDiario.es and their director have maintained during the last ten months.

González Amador’s request occurs within the framework of the case for revelation of secrets that a Supreme Court judge is directing against the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, and the Chief Prosecutor of Madrid, Pilar Rodríguez. Judge Ángel Hurtado investigates the publication in various media of an email that denied the hoax spread from the Community of Madrid that the Prosecutor’s Office had offered an agreement to González Amador to be sentenced to a sentence that did not involve prison, when he had been the alleged fraudster who actually proposed the pact.

González Amador’s writing does not at any time mention the hoax spread by various media outlets claiming that the agreement offer came from the Prosecutor’s Office. That hoax was published before the email and press release from the Prosecutor’s Office that evidenced the lie.

Ayuso’s partner is now pursuing not only the leak of the email, but also the journalistic investigation of the criminal acts allegedly committed by González Amador, offered by elDiario.es on March 13. That is why it requests that the four national mobile telephone operators keep the metadata of the communications of the director of this medium and the three journalists who sign the exclusive beyond the twelve months required by the Law, in case they want to in the future. claim them.

The data that González Amador wants telephone companies to keep includes which phone numbers the journalists called or received calls from, when and for how long they spoke. It also affects what messages they wrote or who they received them from and at what time. The journalists’ interlocutors are identified in the data that the businessman wants the companies to keep beyond the legal obligation of twelve months.

In the event that Judge Hurtado agrees to the businessman’s request, in addition to the data on calls and messages, the telephone companies should also retain all the digital connections of the journalists and all their locations during the last ten months. The Constitution protects the professional secrecy of journalists and their right not to reveal sources.

The lawyer Gabriel Rodríguez Ramos, who defends Alberto González Amador and signs the petition, reveals in his writing the telephone numbers of the four journalists from elDiario.es and two others from as many media outlets, a professional from Cadena Ser and another from The Plural.

The request to preserve the metadata also affects the lieutenant prosecutor of the Technical General Secretariat of the State Attorney General’s Office, Diego Villafañe, for whom the indictment is requested, as well as three people linked to the Government at the time of the events, the Secretary of State for Communication Francesc Vallés, the former chief of staff of the Director of the Presidency Cabinet Pilar Sánchez Acera, the communication director of the Ministry of Housing, Laura Sánchez Espada, as well as the head of communication of the PSOE at that time, Ion Antolín. These requests are linked to González Amador’s suspicion, expressed by his partner, that the Government had the email that denied the hoax about the pact between González Amador and the Prosecutor’s Office before it was published.

The measures against journalists do not end here. González Amador also wants the Civil Guard to find out if a group of journalists had sources in the Prosecutor’s Office. It refers to the same six professionals. Ayuso’s partner asks the judge to order the Central Operational Unit to re-inspect the phones of García Ortiz and Pilar Rodríguez to report if either of them maintains any type of communication with the aforementioned journalists or with other people linked to the Government. and the PSOE.

Request to the owner of WhatsApp

In the battery of requested measures, González Amador’s representation asks that the invasion of the mobile phones of the attorney general and the chief prosecutor of Madrid be expanded and that the telephone companies report all their communications between March 7 and 30 , thus extending the investigation period required in a previous writing by almost two weeks. He also requests that the measure be adopted regarding Diego Villafañe’s motive.

Likewise, Alberto González Amador requests that the judge require the company that owns WhatsApp to hand over all the messages from García Ortiz and Villafañe in the last ten months, as well as to report whether any of them have been deleted and to recover them.

The businessman accused of tax fraud and falsification of documents wants the Prosecutor’s Office to report on whether García Ortiz has changed his telephone number recently, if he did so in compliance with an internal protocol and if it is the first time that he has resorted to that instruction.

The lawyer justifies the measures that affect fundamental rights, with respect to the State Attorney General, in the results that the proceedings have had so far and in the “erasing carried out” by Álvaro García Ortiz. “No one erases their innocence,” the lawyer emphasizes.

Ayuso’s partner defrauded the Treasury of 350,951 euros with a scheme of false invoices and shell companies

The former leader of the Madrid socialists Juan Lobato is also mentioned in González Amador’s requests. The businessman wants the number of days in which an expert examination of his mobile phone was carried out to be expanded and the email he receives from Pilar Sánchez Acera to be analyzed in case its origin and traffic can be discovered through the metadata.