Alberto González Amadorthe partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusohas asked the judge of the Supreme Court (TS) investigating the state attorney general to investigate a note in which the name of Begoña Gómez appears and which appears on the agenda of the head of the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, Pilar Rodríguez.

In a letter, the representation of González Amador indicates that at the entrance and search of Rodríguez’s office a post-it note was found in which the annotation appeared Manuel Becerra Restaurant, Begoña Gómez Fernández. The prosecutor then argued that the first note made allusion to the fire of an establishment in Madrid and the second was to demand an account of the procedure that affects Pedro Sánchez’s wife.

However, González Amador’s writing states that the entry is from March 2024 and it was not until April of that year when Judge Juan Carlos Peinado issued the order to initiate preliminary proceedings. “Once again, Ms. Rodríguez’s statements they would be false“, he points out. That is why he urges the investigator of the case to ask the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for the date on which the representative of the Public Ministry in charge of the case against Gómez was appointed and his identity.

In addition, it also urges again that the companies Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Grupo Mas Móvil be required so that, with respect to the used mobile phone lines by Rodríguez and by the lieutenant prosecutor of the Technical Secretariat of the State Attorney General’s Office, Diego Villafañe, “provide from March 6 to 14, 2024 (both inclusive) all data generated or treaties within the framework of the provision of electronic communications services or public communications networks”.

Villafañe and Rodríguez

González Amador’s representation also considers that “it must be granted to Villafañe the status of being investigated for having participated in and having a relationship with the criminal acts and for affecting the requested proceedings.” In the case, the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, and Pilar Rodríguez herself are already being investigated.

It should be remembered that, according to the case summary, Villafañe was the person who spoke with Rodríguez -on March 8- to request all the information on the investigation of González Amador for alleged tax crimes.

On the other hand, González Amador’s lawyer asks Judge Ángel Hurtado to extend the time range of analysis of the computer devices that were intervened in the offices of García Ortiz and Rodríguez “on the dates between March 6 and 14, 2024, proceeding to their analysis by the force acting on the pending days 6 and 7 of March”.

Until now there have been several requests to the instructor to extend the time period investigated, which goes from March 8 to 14, but Hurtado has rejected them.