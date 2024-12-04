In control of the Senate, Alfonso Serrano, general secretary of the PP of Madrid, challenges the minister to show his WhatsApp messages with the president and his former chief of staff



12/03/2024



Updated at 9:03 p.m.





The last question about control of the Government in the Senate came with gunpowder and the spark that jumped between Alfonso Serranosenator of the PP and general secretary of the party in Madrid, and the minister for Digital Transformation, Oscar Lopezactivated a bomb…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only