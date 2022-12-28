All the spotlights are on Isabel Díaz Ayuso, again. So much so that the 16 spotlights that hang from the ceiling, along with the 38 halogen bulbs that illuminate the press room and the other four lamps that hang from the wall, are working at full capacity this Wednesday. Big day in the main building of Puerta del Sol. 58 lights. cameras. Action. The nine councilors are taking seats in the wooden chairs in the first row. Everything is pampered in detail in the team that surrounds the president of the Community, where no one doubts that communication, and especially telegeny, is a key factor in getting the highest number of votes possible.

After the electoral victory in May 2021, Ayuso’s press room did a 180 degree turn. It was decided to change the setting. It was time to change the image that reached the televisions and the social networks of the people of Madrid. Conveying a new time, despite the fact that the PP has been ruling the region for 28 years. That wooden background, very inconspicuous in the eyes of the viewer, also for the readers who see the photographs the next day in the newspapers and even for the millions and millions of users who see Ayuso’s videos on social networks, suddenly vanished. . The wall was suddenly bathed in a deep red—the color of the region’s flag—along with seven white stars in the center. To the left and right, four masts were also placed with their respective flags of Spain and the Madrid Community. And in front, like squires, two gigantic televisions that display the coat of arms of the region in all appearances. The set had taken presidential stripes.

Communication in politics is so important that intrigue and suspense are also part of the equation when it comes to launching the message. In the case of Ayuso’s press conference this Wednesday, for example, the expectation was maximum. The last of the year. The balance. The suspense. Madrid was one of the few communities that remained to rule on a matter that affected millions of citizens. Will the region continue with the 20% subsidy for suburban transport and the Metro? Some media even made their own speculations first thing in the morning, further fueling the debate: “Ayuso must decide if he accepts Sánchez’s discount”, headlined Public. “The transport pass can double its price in Madrid: the Government of Ayuso does not guarantee the reduction”, launched the string be.

News that was preceded by a declaration of intent. On November 15, the Minister of Economy and one of the pillars of the president in the Madrid Executive, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, shelved the matter. “The season ticket discount was a temporary measure until December 31 and it will end on December 31,” he said. A month and a half later, quite the opposite. What’s more, if the Government of Sánchez announced this Tuesday an essential condition to continue with the aid in 2023, ―those communities that contribute 20% of their accounts will be the only ones that will also receive 30% from the State―, Madrid accepted this Wednesday the stake, like the rest, but, yes, twisting a little more the daily pulse of confrontation that he maintains with La Moncloa. Madrid will be the only region that contributes 10% more. In other words, Ayuso will not only provide a 20% discount, but it will be 30%. More communication policy.

“The Community of Madrid will pay 20% of the transport subscription in January,” said Ayuso, “but, as of February, it will be 30%. In this way, the fertilizer in the region will be 60% subsidized and not 50%, as the Government had requested [de Sánchez]”. Why? This ad communicatively guarantees you two headlines in the media. The one now, with the yes to the extension of the aid, and the one on February 1, with the change in the discount, which will no longer be 50% for the people of Madrid, but 60%. More communication policy. During question time, the president explained that the decision change from November to December was taken after analyzing the economic prospects.

35 minute speech

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Ayuso has read a 35-minute speech. An annual balance with continuous darts to the Sánchez Executive from the first paragraph. “Very good afternoon everyone”, he said, “the balance of the year in the Community of Madrid can be summed up in that we have managed well. And this is verified in the vitality of the streets of Madrid, in its cultural, business and tourist life. At the same time, we have not stopped fighting for the way of life in freedom that we have all given ourselves, in the face of the authoritarianism of the Government, which has not hesitated to punish this region with less funding and less support and more laws that harm us.” .

The president has made an area-by-area balance, where she has confirmed that, in the economy, there will be no budgets for 2023. It is the third time in four years that the Community of Madrid has extended its accounts. Ayuso has also reviewed some of the big political decisions of her mandate, such as the 500-euro check for pregnant women under 30 years of age. An announcement that changed after six months, because it required a key requirement: to be registered in the region for at least the last ten years. Since January 24 of this year, it has been reduced to five. “Throughout 2022, more than 5,500 women have benefited,” she explained. At the same time, she has criticized the 200 euros of state aid that the Government granted yesterday for the shopping basket of the most vulnerable families. “We do not need to give 17 euros a month to families so that they believe in the Community of Madrid. That is done by those who do not know how to govern and try to buy votes for 17 euros per month: 5 euros per month per person. In pure Madrid, we call what Sánchez does ‘engañabobos’: 5 euros a month for one vote”. Is there a scale that explains why Sánchez’s aid is used to “buy” votes and those offered by the Community of Madrid are not?

“We do not give money for being women, we do not give benefits for being young,” Ayuso answered questions from the press. “What we do is stimulate and encourage. We have a problem of lack of families and children and, therefore, we encourage birth rates. Sánchez’s measure is a hoax because it is not about giving money to people, it is about giving families incentives. The Government impoverishes the company and turns all this into a subsidy exercise. This numbs the system.” Or put another way: politics.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.