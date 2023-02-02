The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, after meeting in 2020. Europe Press

Tuesday, January 31: the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid reflects that the State Attorney’s Office has appealed to the Superior Court of Madrid against the requirements decided by the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso to obtain the Baccalaureate degree. Wednesday, February 1: the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso announces that it has registered an appeal before the Constitutional Court against the tax on large fortunes designed by the executive of Pedro Sánchez. Thursday, February 2: after a month and a half of vacation, the Madrid Assembly resumes its activity knowing that the regional PP has registered an initiative for the Chamber to replicate that decision. This is the day-to-day of the open war that Ayuso has maintained against Sánchez since he came to power, in August 2019: a constant coming and going in the courts, where Madrid has registered up to 12 appeals against state decisions, for the two of the central government against the regional government, according to data from the Ministry of the Presidency of Madrid. A judicial clash that begins with a tweet.

October 29, 2019. 2:28 p.m. Ayuso writes: “The Government of Sánchez confirms that it is not going to pay us the VAT of December 2017, 377 million euros. Therefore, I announce that tomorrow [miércoles] We will present an appeal before the National Court to demand it. The socialist government cannot continue to turn its back on the people of Madrid”.

It is the first of many legal clashes. And the one that has turned out the best for the regional government so far: at the end of January 2022, Ayuso and his advisers accept the terms proposed by the Ministry of Finance so that Madrid receives around 400 million euros corresponding to the VAT settlement for the month December 2017. The same occurs with the rest of the autonomous communities. And that acts as a spur. The courts, it is clear, also serve to settle political battles. And if something has distinguished the duo formed by Sánchez and Ayuso, it is the multiple fronts that have confronted the two administrations they lead.

Some examples. Madrid has taken the central government to court for managing the pandemic: there he asked for clearer explanations of the criteria that had prevented him from going through the de-escalation phase (he finally gave up); and tried to reverse two perimeter closures designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on two festive bridges; or the restrictions imposed on work in the hospitality industry.

Judicial clashes (mostly unresolved) have also affected economic policy. In addition to the one caused by the VAT settlement of December 2017, there have been those for deliveries on account of 2019 (Madrid considers that 53.65 million euros are owed); against a decree of the central Executive that distributes nine million euros of European funds between the Basque Country, Navarra, Extremadura and the Valencian Community; against a resolution that set the general instructions for the distribution of covid subsidies; against the Shock Plan for energy savings and management in air conditioning; and against the tax on large fortunes.

But it is now in the educational field where the greatest conflicts are concentrated. Madrid has appealed against the Baccalaureate curriculum and the reduction in public university prices decided by the State. The central government, for its part, has done so against the decision of the Community to toughen the requirements to obtain the titles of Baccalaureate and Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO). According to the list provided by the Ministry of the Presidency of Madrid, these are the only two regional decisions that the State has prosecuted since Díaz Ayuso governed.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, speaks during a plenary session in the Madrid Assembly. Gustavo Valiente (Europa Press)

Now, the proximity of the municipal and regional elections in May, together with that of the general elections at the end of the year, spurs the judicial confrontation. And they rush all the ways. To begin with, the PP will seek the support of Vox to urge the Assembly to appeal the tax on large fortunes to the Constitutional Court, as the regional government has already done. A strategy that replicates the one already launched last March by the conservative party in defense of the interests of the regional executive and its president.

Thus, in the midst of the controversy over the commission of more than 55,000 euros that Ayuso’s brother had collected from a company that had a contract with the Community, the PP took a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor for 12 central government contracts (which total 326 million euros) and 14 grants in the form of guarantees (896,000 euros) allegedly related to relatives, relatives or acquaintances of the president, Pedro Sánchez; the first vice president, Nadia Calviño; the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, or the former head of Transport, José Luis Ábalos.

“We are going to start investigating everyone,” Ayuso celebrated then, who launched that phrase during a control session in the Assembly.

In July, the investigation was filed for the 15 public guarantees or reguarantees, for a value of 896,000 euros, which the company Industrias Plásticas Playbol received between February 18, 2020 and May 25, 2021, which in the past was owned by the parents of the President of the Government. And in October the investigation into the concession to the company Beedigital, in which Vice President Calviño’s husband worked at the time, of a public tender, an endorsement and accreditation as a digitizing agent of the Kit Digital Program also came to naught.

Those matters, therefore, are past. But the future seems to be the same: on the way to the elections, the judicial war between the two administrations continues.

