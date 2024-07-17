The Government of the Community of Madrid, headed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has accused this Wednesday the central executive of Pedro Sánchez of wanting to “burst” its budgets and “suffocate” its economy by not having yet received the advance payments for 2024 or fulfilling the commitments to finance dependency (for a total of more than 1,000 million euros). This accusation, launched by the government spokesman Miguel Ángel García Martín when the regions address a new autonomous financing marked by the possibility of recognizing the uniqueness of Catalonia, opens a new front in the constant institutional pulse that the two administrations have maintained since 2019. The Ministry of Finance recalls that in June it approved a decree so that the advance payments reach the Autonomous Communities in September; and that at the end of July they will receive the negative settlements of the financing system, which exceed 20,000 million.

“While the State is being auctioned off to try to buy votes from the pro-independence parties to stay in power [Sánchez] in La Moncloa; while a tailored financing for Catalonia is being negotiated; with the other hand, the autonomous communities are being suffocated”, García Martín stated after the weekly meeting of the Government council chaired by Díaz Ayuso. “To cite some examples, the payments on account for 2024 have still not been updated, that is, the taxes collected by the central Government on behalf of the autonomous communities and with which public services are financed”, he continued, estimating at 728 million euros what Madrid should have received. “They are also not complying with the financing for dependency care, as mandated by law: they should contribute 50% and they do not even contribute 30%, that is, 270 million in just one year that the central Government owes to Madrid”, he continued. “Adding the two figures, it is more than 1,000 million”, he summarised.

And he concluded: “What Pedro Sánchez wants is to destroy the budgets of the Community of Madrid and financially suffocate the autonomous communities that, right now, are a counterweight to his government. And this must be denounced because behind these resources is the maintenance of the public services of our region.”

However, this Monday, the central government informed the regional governments that in 2025 the communities will receive more money than ever from the financing system, 147,412 million euros, 9.5% more than this year, as announced by the minister María Jesús Montero, in addition to a positive settlement of more than 11,000 million, the second largest in history.

Record funding

The regional governments will also have a greater margin for spending: their stability objective is relaxed by two tenths, and goes from the previously required surplus of 0.1% to a deficit of one tenth, according to the first vice-president. The new path foresees a deficit of -0.1% for 2025, which means two tenths more to spend, and the same in 2026 and 2027. The communication of the advance payments is a fundamental previous step so that the territories can prepare their accounts, and it also represents the starting signal for the design of the General State Budgets for 2025.

“The Government has just approved by royal decree the update of advance payments that the Autonomous Communities will receive in September,” explained a spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, headed by María Jesús Montero. “In addition, at the end of July the Autonomous Communities will receive the negative settlements of the financing system, which exceed 20,000 million. The largest in history,” he continued. “In the six years of Pedro Sánchez’s Government, the Community of Madrid has received 36,148 million more than in the last six years of Rajoy. This is 50% more,” he pointed out. “The Community of Madrid has been one of the regions that has benefited the most from the Covid funds, which have meant the largest transfer of resources in history outside the financing system,” he stressed.

And he concluded: “It is surprising that the Community of Madrid is simultaneously demanding that the Government lower taxes and give it more resources.”

The new clash not only joins the previous ones, which have occurred in all imaginable areas: foreign policy, health, economic, fiscal… It also marks the belligerent spirit with which the region presided by Ayuso approaches the negotiation of the new autonomous financing, marked by the admission of Minister Montero that the uniqueness of Catalonia can be recognized in the system. A possibility that the Government of Madrid sees as unacceptable and which predicts new turbulence in the relationship between the two administrations.

