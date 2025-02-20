Ayuso’s government maintains “absolute confidence” in Miguel Ángel Rodríguez after his lies about deaths in residences

Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s government does not plan Pandemia was not. “The chief of staff has the absolute confidence of this government,” said the spokesman of the Madrid Executive Miguel Ángel García Martín at a press conference.

Rodríguez questioned this Sunday the testimony of a relative of one of the 7,291 victims that the pandemic was charged in the residences of the Community of Madrid that He spoke in ‘Lóvole’, La Sexta program. First, in a tweet, he said he had “proven” that this woman had not had any relative in a residence. Hours later, in another message in that same social network he acknowledged to have lied and said that it was the family of a deceased person in a center for the elderly Madrid.

Far from apologizing to the woman, on Monday Rodríguez justified her position arguing that the families of those killed during the COVID-19 in Madrid residences have been calling Isabel Díaz Díaz Ayuso. He did recognize having made “a mistake” in previous statements, but said he was not going to give “more importance to this matter” and did not explain how he met or how he agreed to the data of the woman whom he accused of lying before rectifying.

This Wednesday from the Ayuso government they have considered that Rodríguez “has given explanations, has apologized and has recognized that it was a mistake.” But the fact that he has been asked about it is, in the opinion of the regional spokesman, part of the “attempt” of the “left” of “twisting the pain of families.” Moreover, García Martín has assured that the Government of the Community of Madrid “did well” during the pandemic, “came forward” in many measures and “the only ones who left Madrid alone was the left.”

“From the Community of Madrid we have always been open to meet with each and every family,” said Ayuso spokesman, who has spoken of “interests of the left in the region to twist the pain of families” and “use a pandemic that affected everyone.” At the end of the appearance, García Martín has come to ensure that the Madrid was “the region that best served citizens” in the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the associations of relatives of the deceased in residences expressed in a letter their indignation before Rodriguez’s refusal to apologize and insisted on asking for their resignation. They consider that their statements are a sample of the “lack of sensitivity” of the regional government towards their pain and continue to claim justice and responsibilities for what happened in the elderly during the pandemic.