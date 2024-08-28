Nothing changes in the Government of the Community of Madrid after the summer holidays. It does not matter that the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is traveling to Paris for three days to accompany the Madrid delegation to the Paralympic Games. Life goes on as usual: after starting the political year this Wednesday by presiding over the first meeting of the Government Council after the summer, the spokesperson of the Executive, Miguel Ángel García, has resumed the official speech where he left off, that is, focused on criticism of the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. Criticism of the pact with ERC for the financing of Catalonia. Criticism of the plan announced by the president to open alternative legal immigration routes to the cayucos in Africa. And criticism, again, of the arrest of the artist Nacho Cano, investigated for the alleged commission of a crime against the rights of foreign citizens and workers, and victim, according to Ayuso, of a Stalinist persecution.

“A kind of quota or concert [para Cataluña] “It does not fit in the Constitution, nor in the financing law, and it will also endanger public services in many Autonomous Communities,” García said, echoing the analysis of the American rating agency Fitch on an agreement that means that the Generalitat controls the collection of all taxes paid to Catalonia. “The big question is why ERC can condition the territorial model that all Spaniards decided on and that we gave ourselves with the Constitution, which is what the president is putting in danger,” he added on an agreement reached in exchange for the Republicans facilitating the investiture of Salvador Illa as president of that region.

“It is a kind of political corruption. [Sánchez] He is buying votes to stay in La Moncloa. We understand that this system is not defensible, it does not fit in the Constitution”, he concluded after calling for the Conference of Presidents and the Fiscal Policy Council to be convened to deal with this matter. The spokesperson for Ayuso’s Government has also not spared criticism of the trip undertaken by the president through Africa (Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal), in which Sánchez has announced his intention to promote legal and “circular” emigration with the signing of agreements that include training and capacity building programs in the country of origin for its nationals so that they can work in Spain as seasonal workers; especially in the agricultural sector.

“It is a journey for which we do not know a clear agenda or strategy to stop the migratory chaos,” said García, referring to the fact that the arrival of undocumented migrants has shot up by 66%. “There is no coordination with the communities or local entities,” he said, to demand that the Conference of Presidents be convened. “The few messages we receive are very worrying. More work is being done on a call effect than on trying to tackle a situation that is dramatic in our country and for the thousands of people who take to the sea, who are victims of mafias, and who in many cases lose their lives trying to reach the Spanish coasts,” he added. “What the central government has to do is take this seriously, work together with the town councils and communities and put on the table a clear strategic plan following the criteria of the European Union.”

García’s intervention prepares the ground for the return of Ayuso, who has designed a in crescendo of interventions to return to the political front line. It is expected that the president will start next week with a television interview in prime time. Later, she will participate in the start of the political year of the PP and will summon all the opposition spokesmen to the Real Casa de Correos, headquarters of the regional Executive. In two weeks, she will also presumably be the protagonist of an informative breakfast. And thus she will reach the culminating point of her return to the arena: the celebration of the Debate on the State of the Region in the Assembly of Madrid, on September 12 and 13.

A meeting that has all the politicians in the region in relative tension. Those in the opposition, to know the government’s plans and compare what has been done so far. And the members of the Government, in case the president uses the debate to announce a possible government reshuffle, which no member of the Executive sees possible at this time, nor confirms, and which at the same time worries everyone.

