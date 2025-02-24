Ayuso’s couple refuses to declare in the case for fiscal fraud and falsification of documents

The businessman and commissioner Alberto González Amador has rejected to declare in the case in which he is investigated for defrauding the Treasury in two years and falsifying documents for this, they report legal sources to Eldiario.es. Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s couple has received her right not to be interrogated as she expands investigation against him for more crimes.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks to investigate the possible “bribe” of Ayuso’s couple to a chirón manager

It is the fifth summons to Ayuso’s couple in this case without their statement as accused has been produced. The appearance scheduled last summer was suspended because the popular accusation submitted an application for expansion of the investigation against him that aborted the agreement that his defense finalized with the Prosecutor’s Office to be sentenced to a jail penalty that avoids his effective entry into prison.

The defense of González Amador has asked the judge to suspend the declaration claiming that the Provincial Court has yet to pronounce on its request that the separate piece opened by the magistrate to also investigate corruption in business and unfair administration and disloy administration. Immaculate Judge Iglesias has resolved that the facts are different and that she should declare, at which time González Amador has received her right not to do so.

After the refusal of González Amador not to declare the time has come for the other three investigated who lent their names and societies for the alleged falsification of documents that would have allowed González Amador to commit the two tax fraud. The three have refused to declare, according to the legal sources consulted. The fifth accused, the Mexican Maximiliano Niederer, has not been located to notify him of the citation.

The first appearance of González Amador, who had to have celebrated on May 20, was suspended due to the difficulties to quote the other four accused. The businessman was laying off the media for hours and got a canoe hair wig inside the courts.

As Eldiario.es revealed, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s couple won almost two million euros in an intermediation in the purchase and sale of masks during the pandemic. It is a much higher amount than his company Maxwell Cremona had billed since its creation. But, as he has recognized himself, González Amador launched a system so that his bill for the Corporation Tax did not multiply proportionally using, for this, a plot of false invoices and screen companies.

He did it on several ways. Most of the fraud was perpetrated through two invoices that added more than a million and a half between the two and that did not correspond to real works, one in Mexico and another in ivory coast. The rest, through invoices that came from a network of companies without workers based in the Sevillian town of Arahal. The result: in his 2020 statement he paid 155,000 euros of less and in 2021 another 195,951 euros was saved.

The case came to a court in the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid after an exhaustive investigation of the Tax Agency, which resulted in a complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office for two fiscal crimes in competition with another of documentary falsehood.