Alberto González Amador, a partner of the president of the Community of Madrid, has attended the court on Monday, but has accepted his right not to declare before the Immaculate Judge Iglesias, who investigates him for two alleged crimes of Fiscal Fraud and another of Documentary falsehood. This is the fifth time when the head of the Court of Instruction number 19 of Madrid cites the accused, although the interrogation has postponed for different reasons in the previous four occasions.

This time, González Amador’s lawyer, Carlos Neira, has tried to postpone the statement again. But the judge has refused and then the accused He has welcomed his right not to declare. So González Amador, cited at 10 am on Monday, has left the main door of the Courts of Plaza de Castilla when there were still 20 minutes left for eleven in the morning.

Iglesias investigates Ayuso’s boyfriend for two alleged fraud in the Corporation Tax in the years of 2020 and 2021. As reported by the Prosecutor’s Office following a report of the Treasury, González Amador would have stopped paying 155,000 euros the year of Pandemia and another 195,951 the following. In addition, Ayuso’s boyfriend is allegedly investigated having created false invoices for services never provided with the aim of paying less to the Treasury.

According to the instructor of the case, the behaviors are framed in the crimes punishable by “Article 305.1 of the Criminal Code in Medial Contest with a crime of falsehood in a commercial document, of article 392.1 in relation to article 390 of the Criminal Code”. Together with the couple of the Madrid president, four other individuals are investigated in the case: Maximiliano Eduardo NG, David HL, Agustín CS and José Miguel CS

According to sources present in the room, González Amador’s defense has defended that his client should not declare until the resolution of a Appeal raised before the Provincial Court of Madrid against the opening of a separate piece in the case. As the accused lawyers have alleged, testify without having resolved this resource would violate the defense rights of Ayuso’s couple.

With which, although Immaculate Judge Iglesias has not agreed to post your right not to declareas has finally happened. The other four investigated have also refused to declare, according to legal sources.

The investigation against the Ayuso couple began more than a year ago, when the Tax Agency sent to the Public Ministry a report on the alleged fraud of the employer. The investigations fell into the hands of the prosecutor of economic crimes of Madrid Julián Salto, with whom Carlos Neira was in touch. On February 2, 2024, González Amador’s lawyer sent an email to the prosecutor in which He admitted that his client had committed two crimes of fiscal fraud and proposed the possibility of achieving an agreement of conformity that would fight him from an eventual prison penalty.

Then, Julián Salto himself replied endorsing the possibility of a pact, in a message that was misunderstood when he was published in the media for the first time, on the night of March 13 of that year: a news of El Mundo held that it was the Prosecutor’s Office who proposed an agreement to Ayuso’s couple. That same night he leaked, something later, the mail of February 2 in which González Amador’s lawyer assumed the guilt of his client.

And for this filtration the State Attorney General is being investigated today, from a complaint of Ayuso’s boyfriend. The matter has led Álvaro García Ortiz to the most delicate moment of his career, to the point that he has become the first attorney general in the history of Spanish democracy.