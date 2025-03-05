Ayuso’s couple ensures that the alleged illegality of their chiron charges saves him from fiscal fraud

Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s couple’s lawyers have moved a file after justice has endorsed a second investigation against him: for their charges of the Quironic health giant during the pandemic. The defense of Alberto González Amador understands that this new branch of the case is incompatible with its imputation for fiscal fraud: if the hundreds of thousands of euros that they obtained from that company respond to something illegal, explains the employer, are not quantities for which he must pay taxes and, therefore, his fiscal debts would remain below the threshold of the crime.

The Madrid audience supports the investigation against Ayuso’s couple for their relationship with Quirón

The Provincial Court of Madrid has rejected this week the appeal with which González Amador sought to stop the new separate piece open against him in the court. An investigation for the purchase of a company to the wife of the president of Quirón Prevention, half a million euros in exchange for a company “that lacks value”, without employees or barely assets. What the popular accusations of PSOE and more Madrid and the Prosecutor’s Office define as a possible “bribe” or even a “commission.”

The main cause for the fiscal fraud of more than 350,000 euros has been paralyzed for months at the request of González Amador himself waiting for this resolution on the separate piece. Once received green light from the court, the businessman’s response has been to ask for the stoppage of the main cause, but this time using a new argument: if the money he charged as a chiron in those years comes from a crime can no longer be investigated for disappointing taxes.

“Revenue with criminal origin of the criminal process should not lead to their taxation,” explain the lawyers of González Amador in a letter citing a judgment of the Supreme Court of 2001. The one known as ‘Urralburru case’, one of the judicial cases around the former director of the Civil Guard, Luis Roldán. A case in which the socialist Gabriel Uralburru was imprisoned for collecting millionaire commissions in exchange for granting public works when he was president of the Regional Community.

The defense of González Amador explains that in 2020 he charged 275,000 euros of chiron prevention and another 722,000 euros plus the following year. If it were any type of illegal charge, he adds, the companies of the Corporation Tax for those amounts would have to be discounted from the fiscal fraud attributed to the main cause. The result, according to its accounts, is that neither in 2020 nor in 2021 would exceed the limit of 120,000 euros that marks the Criminal Code to speak of a crime against the public hacienda.

The businessman has asked the magistrate to be able to declare for this second cause “as soon as the agenda of the Court allows” to “clarify any extreme related” to those proceedings. Meanwhile, he explains, the cause for fiscal fraud must be suspended “when the existence of any tax crime with which the origin of the revenue of chiron prevention sl be the result of a criminal activity is incompatible.”

Justice will investigate whether Ayuso’s couple bribed a director of Quirón



González Amador appeared a few weeks ago in the Court to benefit from his right not to declare in the case that he investigated if he used a framework of false invoices and disappoint, between 2020 and 2021, more than 350,000 euros in the Corporation Tax. The magistrate has decided to promote the case after four failed attempts to take a statement and will soon appear the finance experts that verified the fiscal illegalities that the businessman’s own lawyer himself recognized in writing offering a pact to the Prosecutor’s Office even before being denounced.