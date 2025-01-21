The legal team that represents Alberto Gonzalez Amador, partner of the Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has reported to the Civil Guard the theft of a laptop and incursions into the homes of both one of the lawyers and the architect who renovated the apartment of the businessman, who would also have opened the car without taking what little value there was inside.

As revealed by El Confidencial and confirmed by ABC in legal sources, the lawyer Guadalupe Sánchez suffered the theft of her work laptop on the 10th, while the lawyer Carlos Neira detected that someone had entered her home and searched it, Although they did not take anything because they found computer devices in the house. Both have filed the corresponding complaints.

In parallel, they explain that on December 4, Gonzalez Amador found that his car had been opened in the garage at his work. Inside were credit cards and a “small amount of cash” that no one took. Previously, they point out, he had observed a suspicious vehicle “with multiple antennas on the roof in the vicinity of his home”, both facts which he downplayed at the time and which he has now reported to the Civil Guard upon learning what has happened to him. their lawyers.

The alarms have finished going off with what was reported by the architect who carried out a renovation of González Amador’s home and who this same weekend reported an illegal entry into his home, where he did not house computer devices and from which nothing was stolen.









«On May 24, 2023, days before the elections, they also entered the house of the artist Nacho Cano. Nor did they take anything even though he kept valuable objects at home,” recall sources from González Amador’s legal team consulted by this newspaper. Cano has been maintaining that he is being investigated in a Madrid court for crimes against the rights of foreign workers due to his friendship with Isabel Díaz Ayuso.