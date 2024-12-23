supreme court
Requests the indictment of Villafañe, one of the members of the “Fortuny team” and the analysis of the communications that affect Vallés and Antolín
The lawyer of the boyfriend of the Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who is prosecuting the private prosecution in the case opened to the state attorney general for revelation of secrets, has asked the judge for a battery of proceedings aimed at clarifying the leak of the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ayusos #boyfriends #lawyer #corners #attorney #general #battery #proceedings #erases #innocence
Leave a Reply