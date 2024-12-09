Alberto González Amador, the boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has presented a brief to the Supreme Court in which he assures that “there is no doubt” that “several crimes of revealing secrets have been committed” by part of what is called “Fortuny’s team”in reference to the circle of trust of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz.

This is stated in the document in which he opposes the appeals presented by the State Attorney’s Office on behalf of García Ortiz and the head of the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, Pilar Rodríguez, to challenge records carried out on October 30 by the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard in their respective offices.

The lawyer accuses the State Attorney’s Office of invoking the nullity of both records based on a “procedural and material unreality”by acting “as if the conduct that, in relation to the facts, is already known about those investigated did not exist” as a result of the investigation, both in the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) and in the Supreme Court.

In response, he recalls that the object of the investigations affects the “total conduct carried out by those investigated here – and, surely, by third parties – between March 7 and 14 on the occasion of the revelation of all the pre-procedural actions carried out by the Fiscal Ministry before there was even any criminal procedure” against González Amador.

And he does expanding the list of alleged people responsible for the leakboth from the chain of emails between González Amador’s defense and the prosecutor who was investigating him for alleged tax crimes, Julián Salto, to try to reach an agreement, and from the news about the investigations that were directed against him.

González Amador mentions in particular the head of the Technical Secretariat of the State Attorney General’s Office, Ana García León, and her number two, Diego Villafañe, for the WhatsApp conversations they had between March 8 and 14, 2024 with Rodríguez about the investigation against the regional president’s partner.

It is based on the report prepared by the UCO on the material seized from Rodríguez during the search of his office, which begins with a WhatsApp message sent on March 8 by Villafañe to the head of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office where he tells her that There are missing pages to scan from the file referring to González Amadorand asks you to correct it.

In subsequent messages, specifically on March 13, Rodríguez specified, in conversation with García León, that it was March 7 when sent “everything” related to the proceedings against González Amador to Villafañe. “So I imagine that after analyzing them is when publicity has been given by FGE,” the provincial chief prosecutor told her interlocutor.

The UCO highlighted the fact that the complaint against González Amador was published in the press on March 12, “that is, “just four days after” the State Attorney General’s Office received it “completely” from the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid, for which he blamed the Public Ministry for leaking the criminal actions against Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend.

González Amador makes the same reading as the UCO, emphasizing that the information was published “before the existence of any activity to distribute the complaint” in the investigative courts of Madrid. “From that moment,” the letter alleges, González Amador stopped “being treated like an anonymous citizen”going on to “have the treatment associated with being the ‘partner of the president of the Community of Madrid’, which has meant that all the information, documentation, personal data and reserved content resulting from the exercise of the pre-procedural public function attributed to the Ministry prosecutor that was in his hands has been the subject of public revelation.”

Furthermore, he directly accuses the head of the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office of being “absolutely lying to the investigating body” for declaring that she did not remember “having found out about the leak and publication of the complaint by the press,” when “she had perfect knowledge.” of the news, like anyone else.

As for García Ortiz, he again accuses him of “hinder and paralyze investigations”ensuring that “the only other interest” shown by the attorney general “has been to maintain his status as hierarchical superior of María Ángeles Sánchez Conde”, the prosecutor of the case and his number two. It also disgraces the Prosecutor’s Office for not having initiated “any investigation, neither for this revelation of the complaint, tax file and investigation proceedings, nor for any other of those that followed.”

González Amador’s lawyer also mentions the notarial record commissioned by the former general secretary of the PSOE-M Juan Lobato, which reflects that at 8:29 on March 14, before the Prosecutor’s Office issued the press release with the complete chain of e-mails, Moncloa advisor Pilar Sánchez Acera offered him the document with the confession of the tax crimes so that will use it “as a political tool in the Plenary Session of the Madrid Assembly to be held that Thursday”.

The result, he assures, is that “since March 14, 2024, as a consequence of the events reported, and before any criminal proceedings were brought against González Amador – it did not even exist -, the same He became publicly known as a ‘confessed criminal’ by all the politicians from rival groups to that of his romantic partner and by the same media to which it was leaked so that they could “chop and reveal at will” the information.

“In this way the absolute and definitive injury to the fundamental rights to privacy, data protection, the presumption of innocence and the right to defensewith an intensity never seen before in our judicial system, proportional to the intensity, typicality and relevance of the events that concern us and the people involved in the criminal conduct,” he states.