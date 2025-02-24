02/24/2025



Updated at 11: 06h.





Alberto González Amador, couple of Madrid president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, He has welcomed his right not to declareon the recommendation of their lawyers, in the Court of Instruction 19 of Madrid.

The judge who investigates him for two crimes against … Finance of 350,000 euros and one of documentary falsehood had summoned him after his statement was postponed four times. His defense has requested that the declaration be postponed once again, since the Provincial Court You must resolve a resource presented by your lawyers against opening of a new piece of investigation against him for alleged corruption in business open at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office.

His lawyers wanted the declaration for fiscal crimes, related to the Tax of Companies of the 2020s and 2021 recognized by González Amador – collaboration that would avoid the prison in an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office that remains standing once said appeal once said appeal , since they consider that, if they had declared, their rights would have been violated. However, Immaculate Judge Iglesias has decided to continue with the appearance and, in that case, he has welcomed his right not to declare.

The new research piece appealed on January 10 is about an alleged “covert” commission of almost 500,000 euros that, according to the Public Ministry, González Amador would have paid the wife of the president of Quirón Prevention.

This payment would have corresponded, according to a report by the Prosecutor’s Office presented to the Provincial Court to continue with the investigation of this new road, with the purchase in 2020 of a company, Circle of Beauty SL, of cleaning products, which according to the Prosecutor had no “value” or activity. Hence, for the Prosecutor’s Office, a “bribe” by González Amador.

The continuation of this line of investigation that the Provincial Court has to confirm or annul would complicate the judicial future of González Amador, since the recognition of tax crimes involved not entering prison. The opening of another investigation in the criminal field for crimes punishable with up to four years in prison could endanger said compliance with the Public Ministry.











