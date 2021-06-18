The former president of the Government of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. PSOE SANTANDER / Europa Press

Isabel Díaz-Ayuso’s idea of ​​establishing a check baby for mothers who have children it is not new. In Spain there are already several initiatives to promote birth rates, many communities offer tax incentives, childcare checks and tax deductions for large families. But before the direct transfer that Ayuso has promised there was an important precedent of the check baby. At the end of 2007, the Socialist Executive of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero approved a maternity benefit of 2,500 euros for all those families that had had a child or adopted a child as of July 1 of that same year. The aid lasted only three years. In May 2010, during the historic appearance of the socialist president to announce the first round of cuts from that financial crisis, Zapatero announced that he would eliminate the aid as of January 1, 2011.

Unlike Ayuso’s proposal that requires 10 years of residence in the Community of Madrid to access the benefit, the only requirement to receive the check baby Zapatero was to be a Spanish or foreign mother who had been living in Spain continuously for at least two years. Initially, this requirement caused some controversy because it harmed mixed marriages in which the mother did not have enough time. So the Socialist Executive changed the rule to extend aid to mothers of foreign origin who had been in Spain for less than two years. In the end, the aid became universal for all mothers living in our country.

Ayuso’s measure has been criticized because it is too restrictive. The aid announced this Thursday by the president of the Community of Madrid consists of a direct transfer to Madrid of 14,500 euros for each new child from 2022. Mothers will receive 500 euros per month from the fifth month of pregnancy until the child has two years with the aim of promoting the birth rate. But only women under the age of 30 who have been registered in the Community of Madrid for 10 years and earn less than 30,000 euros per year will be able to receive this generous help. The Madrid Executive estimates that the measure will benefit some 14,000 women and will cost 250 million euros a year. Regional statistics show that 75% of women who became mothers in 2019 would have been left out of aid because they were either over 30 years old or could not prove that they had resided more than 10 years in the Community of Madrid or entered more than 30,000 euros.

Criticism for not distinguishing between income

Zapatero’s baby check also received sharp criticism despite being less generous, but also much less restrictive. The measure, of 2,500 euros for each birth, was announced by the former Socialist president a few months before the 2008 electoral call. And it was described as electoralist by opposition groups. Other parties charged against the initiative because it did not distinguish the beneficiaries by income groups. In other words, a mother with a high income received the same amount as another with problems to make ends meet. The only differentiating element is that the benefit could be increased by 1,000 euros for single mothers, large families or dependent children.

The benefit approved in 2007 by the Zapatero Executive, in addition to being universal, allowed the addition of other aids, which were granted by other public administrations, such as those granted by the autonomous communities to promote the birth rate or help the working mother.

The I checked baby Zapatero was applied in parallel to the maternity deduction regulated in personal income tax, “although both benefits serve different purposes,” explained Law 35/2007, which regulated the new aid. “While the latter (the maternity deduction) seeks to promote the incorporation of women into the labor market, the former tries to offset the expenses incurred by the incorporation of a new child into the family unit.”

More than 3.9 billion

No concrete figures on the impact of the measure were ever published. But one parliamentary response of the Zapatero government To a question from a PP deputy in Congress, he raised the budgetary impact of the measure to 3,900 million euros, which benefited just over 1.5 million families. In the half year in which the measure was applied in 2007, the amount of aid amounted to 398 million euros, which benefited 159,537 mothers. In 2008, almost 494,000 families received aid at a cost to the public coffers of 1,233 million euros. The following year, the cost to the public treasury was 1,133 million to benefit 454,400 mothers. The last year of application, in 2010, the baby check reached 463,219 women with a budgetary impact of 1,155 million euros.

Libertad González, an economist at Pompeu Fabra, did an interesting study on the impact of the measure, which he published in the magazine American Economic Journal: Economic Policy. Among the conclusions of the study, González highlights that some 2,000 women advanced their delivery to collect the baby check de Zapatero before the end of the aid in 2011. This economist took birth records since 2000 and found a statistical anomaly. Usually births are divided equally between the weeks before a new year and the weeks after. But in the change from 2010 to 2011, 56% of children were born in the last week of the year.

This is just one of the conclusions of the study that González prepared that also emphasized the use that families made of the money they received. The researcher argues that the families that received the benefit did not use the extra income to buy new products but to buy time. The mothers who received the aid stayed at home for a longer time taking care of their children. “Is it a positive effect, socially speaking?” González wondered in an article published in Politikon. “Depends. Children may benefit from spending a little more time with the mother during their first months of life, for example, if this allows them to continue breastfeeding. On the other hand, it is not clear whether it benefits the mother at work (in the long term) to prolong the interruption of her work activity after motherhood ”.

But Zapatero’s experience is not the only childbirth benefit that has been in force in our country. Esperanza Aguirre, who held the presidency of Madrid, several years before Ayuso also promised aid of this type in 2009. José Antonio Monago (PP), when he was president of Extremadura, in 2014, and at that time he had Iván Redondo as an advisor, he also proposed similar help for mothers in rural areas. In Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijoo also promoted similar services. Other politicians such as Albert Rivera, when led by Ciudadanos, among others, or organizations such as the CEOE employer have also defended public aid of this nature.