Vape oils, snacks and gummies with CBD will be included: their sale will be prohibited among minors



12/26/2024



Updated at 04:49h.





One of the star laws that the Ayuso Government is preparing for next year is related to the Regional Plan against Drugs, which the regional president has placed among her top priorities in the region. With the new year a…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only