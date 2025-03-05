Valdemoro wants to be the capital of southern Madrid and is on his way to get it. The president of the community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced on Wednesday an investment of more than 230 million euros to improve and reinforce public services and make the municipality a reference city. New homes will be built, a new public institute, the third health center, more places will be created in the residences of the elderly and day centers and the parish church of Our Lady of the Assumption will be completely restored.

After being held at the Valdemoro City Council, an extraordinary Government Council, Díaz Ayuso has stressed the need for its executive to continue fulfilling the programs for which it was chosen, “governing for all, creating the conditions of freedom and legal certainty so that those who create employment can continue to do so”, and in this way, “prosper and have resources to suffer and manage public services effectively.”

The mayor of Valdemoro, David Conde Rodríguez, has branded the municipality of “honor” to celebrate the Extraordinary Government Council, while praising the figure of Ayuso, the “only policy” that is marking the way to advance on the path of “freedom and prosperity.” The mayor has also celebrated the millionaire investment of the community, which will allow them to “put Valdemoro on the map in an important way” and become “the capital of southern Madrid.”

As a first measure, the regional president stressed that A total of 467 affordable rentals in the city will be built. In this regard, he explained that the Governing Council has authorized the construction of 279 homes for vulnerable families with a rental not exceeding 250 euros. The execution period will be up to 30 months and the investment will reach 58 million euros.

It will also build 150 Homes of the Young Vive-Solution at number 6 of Agustina de Aragón Street. It has already been approved (in a period of public information) the transfer of the ownership of the plot for its construction, which adds a total of 19,700 square meters. These floors are part of the 4,500 houses of the affordable rental plan destined exclusively to children under 35 years of age announced in February.

Likewise, the construction of 2 promotions, of 39 homes in total, public protection for lease (VPPA)with commercial premises and garages, with an investment of 8.4 million euros. These are 85% financed promotions by the Community of Madrid. The execution period is scheduled in 26 months and are currently in a tender phase.

A new institute

The Community of Madrid will allocate 12 million euros in The construction of a new public institute in the neighborhood of El Hospitalin the northwest of the municipality. In addition, the extension work of the IES Neil Armstrong has already begun, with a budget of 1.1 million euros. These works will add six new classrooms that will add 180 public educational places to their offer.

On the other hand, the works of Expansion The Virgen del Rosario Public Collegeto house new classrooms and that the center can teach more courses of that, with a cost of 3.7 million. The municipality premiered in 2023 a new public center of special education, the Duke of Ahumada and counted an investment of 6.3 million.

Bus payment by card

In terms of transport, Ayuso has pointed out that, starting next week, Valdemoro will be the first municipality where the Simple Interurban Bus ticket 424 will be able to pay by banking card that covers Madrid-Valdemoro (El Restón). By the end of the month, the incorporation of line 422 Madrid-Valdemoro is estimated.

At the same time, the Community of Madrid contributed 10.7 million in 2024 at the service of the 18 lines that they travel annually more than three million kilometers to guarantee the displacements of the citizens residing in this town. Similarly, actions have been undertaken in road safety and conservation of the road to improve the link of the M-404 with the A-4 and the M-404 bike lane.

In merchandise transport, the government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso is also collaborating with the Valdemoro City Council in the Ergón A4 project, “large”, for the construction of the first private intermodal logistics park in the region.

New Health and Investment Center in Justice

In terms of public health, Ayuso has noted that the regional government has undertaken improvement works in the El Restón and Valdemoro health centers for more than 850,000 euros. Likewise, the construction of a third party in the municipality has just begun that will be predictably operational at the end of 2026 and will cost 2.6 million euros.

On the other hand, thanks to an endowment of 2 million of the Regional Investment Program (PIR) you can Improve the asphalting of streets of the municipality and the tracks of the Ronda del Prado sports center will be rehabilitated. Among other actions, the rehabilitation of the facade of the Ana María Matute Municipal Library also stands out.

To these investments are added 16.8 million for the new Valdemoro Palace of Justice which brings together the two existing venues in the municipality. Since its launched in May 2023, this building houses eight courts of first instance and instruction, guardian of guard and sufficient reserve space to accommodate up to five more courts, the Prosecutor’s Office, Bar Association, Procurators, Mediation, Forensy, Decanus and Gesell Chamber. It covers eight neighboring towns and serves more than 154,000 people.

More places in elderly residences

The regional government also wants to strengthen its social commitment to Valdemoro exceeding 17 million investment. Specifically, 11 million euros to finance about 600 places in residences and day centers.

As for early care, the creation of 96 places for ages from 0 to 6 years. About women, a new economic injection of 200,000 euros is expected to continue efforts aimed at eradicating violence over it.

In terms of culture, tourism and sports, the investments of the Community of Madrid have allowed the restoration of the facades and the cover of the Caplanes house of the monastery of the coats of the town, for more than 107,000 euros, as well as the source of the town, with more than 53,700, completed last year. In addition, the integral restoration of the parish church of Our Lady of the Assumption is planned worth 400,000 euros.

As for digitalization, it is planned to invest in 2025 a total of 70,700 euros in ten educational centers of the town within the program connected II. Likewise, the network of theaters of the Community of Madrid will continue to bring its offer to the residents of with an endowment close to 50,000 euros.

Cleaning in places

In the environment, during 2024 the Community of Madrid has carried out cleaning work in the place of the White. This same action will be done in 2025 in the area called Los Huertecillos thanks to an endowment of 3 million euros.

In the agri -food sector, between 2019 and 2024 they have highlighted aid for a million euros for the modernization of agricultural farms, environmental programs, agri -food industries or animal protection.

In emergencies, the Valdemoro Fire Park It has an investment of almost 65,000 euros for maintenance actions; more than 465,000 to provide new technical means to this center; and 1.1 million for the purchase of costumes and equipment, supply of intervention and float vehicles.

Likewise, it is contemplated The construction of the Regional Office of the Forest Agents of San Martín de la Vegaattached to Valdemoro, worth 1.9 million euros. As regards security, 1.2 million included in the local police support program will be invested.

In addition, this month the renewal works of the sewerage network of the Sanea de Canal, which will have an investment of almost 2 million euros will begin.

Since 2019, the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Employment has invested in Valdemoro more than 13.6 million in employment, training, industry and commerce aid. For the exercise of 2025, the aid lines remain open, which will be able to access unemployed, freelancers and companies of the town.

With regard to employment, almost 2 million have been invested from the Community of Madrid in different programs for promoting priority groups, such as long -term unemployed and greater than 30 years.