The Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso will appeal the royal decree-law of energy saving measures before the Constitutional Court for invasion of powers. This has been advanced by the Madrid Minister of Energy, Paloma Martín, who has criticized that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez has not listened to the criticisms and requests of the communities in the sectoral meeting held this Monday. In that meeting, the regions governed by the PP have demanded the withdrawal of the decree, a request that has been rejected by the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera.

“Given the closure of the Government, its non-rectification, from the Community of Madrid we are going to announce an appeal of unconstitutionality because what is being questioned are the competences of the Community of Madrid, specifically those linked to trade,” he asserted. Martin.