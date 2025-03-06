03/06/2025



Not a word of the spokespersons of more Madrid and PSOE in the Assembly on Women’s Day, which is held on March 8, during the control session that has faced Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Have preferred to talk about … The debt removal, fiscal policy and, of course, of the dead in the pandemic. But about 8-M, nothing. And Ayuso has taken the opportunity to remember it: “Happy March 8, gentlemen on the left, happy March 8 that has been left.”

In the week of March 8, the spokesmen of Más Madrid and the PSOE have chosen to try to focus the focus on other matters, but of course not on feminism, when Errejón, Monedero and Ábalos are being protagonists of different scandals.

«Happy 8-M to all, because this year, have you noticed? The left, not a word the week of 8-M. Other years, fifteen days giving the rattle, but of course, to see why we are going. I do not know if Errejón’s, that of Ábalos, because to hire nieces in public companies … great example. You are to set an example, ”said Ayuso when the questions of Mar Espinar and Manuela Bergerot had passed.

“How did they go to the Congress of Deputies to vote against prostitution and then celebrate it in Ransa with some professionals?” “My mother, the law of yes is yes … Happy March 8, gentlemen on the left, happy March 8 that has been left,” Ayuso added.











