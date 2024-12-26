Isabel Diaz Ayuso has put an end to the political year in the Community of Madrid with the balance of its Government and the situation of the region and of Spain in general in this 2024 that is ending, as well as with a preview of the priorities for the coming months. Ayuso has claimed the role that the Community of Madrid to defend Spain against the classic enemies and an “unexpected” one, the Government of the Nation. For this reason, he stressed that the Community is prepared for a year, 2025, that will begin “full of attacks and lies” against everything that gives meaning to the Nation.

The Madrid president, who appeared at the end of the last Government Council of the year, has referred to Sánchez’s “obsession” with Madrid and has warned him that this will cost him the conviction of one of his collaborators, such as “his” Attorney General of the State. Ayuso has referred to the King’s speech on Christmas Eve and has fully agreed with his message about the defense of the “common good.” In fact, it has positioned the Community of Madrid as the maximum representative of that “third Spain” that many Spaniards desire, beyond polarization.

“No matter how much the Government harms the Community of Madrid, we continue to be an open and free region,” and the consequence, he said, is its leadership in Spain, in economy, in job creation and in wealth per head.

«In the Community of Madrid we defend the obligation to fulfill electoral commitments. We have an honest Government, which does not make unnatural pacts, nor hide its project, as is the case with the Sánchez Government. The Community of Madrid is experiencing its best moments, thanks to shared values ​​and this way of seeing life that is so typical of Madrid. There is nothing as important as life and freedom,” commented the regional president.









“Madrid is the most supportive region in Spain,” Ayuso stressed. “The absolute majority carries a great responsibility, governing for all and being consistent in doing what we think and defending what we believe, without lying, hiding or confusing.”

Ayuso has boasted that “defending truth and reality is more important than ever”, just now that “Spain is threatened by its classic enemies”, and now also, he said, by the Government of the Nation, an “unexpected enemy ».

«We are prepared for 2025, which will begin full of lies and attacks on everything that gives meaning to our Nation. The objective of Sánchez and his weak project is to entrench himself at any price. Although it cannot carry out votes that are fundamental for the interests of Spain and the Spanish people, nor have budgets. Even if I have to make unnatural pacts with what I would call Basque and Catalan right-wing, with the European extreme right, with those who defend paralegal nations and despise our Transition and our democracy.

Ayuso has denounced the attacks by the Sánchez Government on the capital of Spain. «Sánchez needs to sell Spanish politics as if it were a battlefield, to justify putting his hand in the pockets of the people of Madrid. “This obsession with Madrid can lead to the conviction of some of his collaborators, starting with his state attorney general.”

“Sánchez works tirelessly to end the division of powers,” he warned and warned that he is on “the path to the federal republic.” “We cannot allow power at any price to destroy what we have built with so much effort.”

In question time from journalists, Ayuso referred to the tax investigation into her partner and the way in which he has been able to influence politics. The president has indicated that her political agenda has not changed at all for this reason.

Ayuso has pointed out that we are witnessing “a rotten strategy by the Government” against the institutions, where it has replaced officials with “political activists.” And Sánchez “has decided to unite his future with that of the State Attorney General.” “The separation of powers is being trampled, this president is not getting the best outlook.”

“Since it’s not my turn, thank God, I don’t have to get involved,” he said, in reference to an approach by the PP to Junts. Although she has shown understanding with the coincidence of voting on matters that are for the general interest. «I don’t have to be in that situation, if they agree on some votes, sometimes it doesn’t coincide, it escapes me whether or not they make a strategy for an alternative. Thank goodness it’s not my turn.

Regarding the investigation commission in the Assembly on the alleged favorable treatment of Begoña Gómez by the Complutense University, it has indicated that “there is a main conclusion, that no university has a chair similar to that of Begoña Gómez.” In that sense, he has left the door open to summoning Sánchez to the commission: “We will see if Pedro Sánchez should be called to shed more light on the commission. “We’ll see.”

In his balance sheet, Ayuso highlighted that nine new tax cuts have been approved this year. And he has especially highlighted the Regional Plan against Drugs, with 75 measures, which will have a highlight next year with the anti-marijuana law for young people. In the balance there was no lack of mention of the future City of Justice, which this coming year will have a decisive boost, nor the arrival of Formula 1 to Madrid between 2026 and 2035.