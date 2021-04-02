The defenders of President Isabel Díaz Ayuso are highlighting the fruits of her commitment to maintain a balance between the economy and health during the coronavirus pandemic: more jobs, happy hoteliers and consumers and an oxygen balloon in the midst of the general catastrophe. Ayuso he said this wednesday during the presentation of his candidacy for the May 4 elections that Madrid is “the region with the best data” in trade, economic growth and employment. His signing for the elections, the former Citizen Toni Cantó, recently praised the “Madrid economic miracle” in a tweet with a video which has been viewed almost two million times. But although the extraordinary relaxation of the Community of Madrid has been able to serve as a certain relief, the general picture of the Madrid economy is full of lights and shadows.

Ironically, the most flattering record is achieved by Ayuso thanks to a restrictive measure. The president wants to open Madrid as part of her flexible strategy, but the perimeter confinement has led to a consumption boom in her region. Purchases have risen between December and February by almost 35% compared to the same period of the previous year according to the data obtained by BBVA from the use of its credit cards and dataphones. In Spain, the increase has been around 5%.

This spending fever could be explained because a captive market of consumers with purchasing power who are spending their money in the Community has been trapped within the borders of Madrid, explains Miguel Cardoso, chief economist at BBVA Research.

“In Madrid, this dammed demand has had more possibility of spending, probably as a consequence of the less restrictive measures,” explains Cardoso. Thus, the trip to London or Baqueira Beret would be being replaced by more meals and shopping in Madrid. The image of the full terraces on the bridges of Todos los Santos or San José, or this very Easter, when Madrid is usually half empty, says it all.

Ayuso’s countrymen, losers on the bridge of the Saints The captive market of the Puente de los Santos

The BBVA data is probably a reflection of the behavior of the middle and upper classes, overrepresented in their consumer sample with cards or dataphones. The spending of all Madrid consumers has not been so large, according to surveys of merchants carried out by the National Institute of Statistics (INE): in Madrid there was a drop in sales of 1.5% compared to the previous year.

It is a decrease, but not as strong as the -9.4% suffered by Spain. Madrid is the community with the best sales data, according to the INE. In other communities, businesses and bars have had much more severe closure orders and their trapped consumers have not had as many opportunities to spend.

Madrid is not doing so well because it is very vulnerable to a type of economic crisis like the current one, which has paralyzed international movements. Its two economic engines are seized: Barajas airport represents almost 10% of regional GDP and the Ifema congress center slightly more than 2%. The first received just over 752,000 passengers in February, compared to 4.3 million same month of 2020. Meanwhile, Ifema has been paralyzed for long months, a sudden stop after years of growth that had made Madrid the third city in the world in organizing congresses for international associations. It has been proven that business travelers spend much more than leisure tourists and this impact has been suffered by hoteliers, merchants or taxi or VTC drivers, who depend on their activity.

All in all, Madrid is the sixth tourist region of Spain and therefore it has not suffered as much from the drop in visitors as the Spanish communities most dependent on foreign visits, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, which have been the most damaged by the crisis. The areas that have best resisted They are found in inland Spain, based on agribusiness and little exposed to tourism.

Madrid has an oversized service sector (it concentrated before the crisis 87% of employment in the region) but within that group, not all workers are equally fragile in the face of this crisis. A good part have been able to adapt thanks to teleworking, since the capital is home to the headquarters of the large banks, consulting firms and the public administration.

For the rest, small merchants and hoteliers, Ayuso’s measures have been able to cushion a collapse that otherwise would have been greater. Obviously, having everything open longer hours has benefited her vis-à-vis the communities that have prioritized health.

It has been noted that from September to February, Madrid has created 43,760 new jobs, 1.3% more to reach a figure of 3.2 million members, but here it is not the leader in Spain either, being surpassed by Murcia ( 2% more) and Andalusia (1.8%).

In the same period, 38,261 workers who were in ERTE also left. In percentage terms, this data in Madrid is the second best in Spain, behind the Balearic Islands (-39%).

In principle, these are good figures for Madrid, but it is necessary to clarify that the most reliable measure of employment is given by the quarterly survey of the active population (EPA). The latest macrosounding available, from the fourth quarter of 2020, throws a dark figure for Madrid: the unemployment rate grew by 13.5%, three tenths more than the previous quarter and almost four points more than a year earlier. The Madrid unemployment rate is the ninth highest in the ranking of regions.

It is one more reflection of a panorama full of chiaroscuro. For this reason, the experts of the centers that make economic predictions warn that Madrid cannot boast of any miracle.

“Perhaps Madrid notices the impact of the crisis somewhat less if we compare it with other provinces with a similar productive composition, but it is not such a significant improvement,” says Santiago Carbó, director of financial studies at the Funcas foundation. “What happens is that politicians tend to get the data out of hand. Some to attack the president and others to defend her ”.

“If there are two pieces of information, politicians will choose to always tell us the most beautiful one”, says Julián Pérez, director of the Ceprede economic forecasting center.

It seems to others that any economic success in Madrid must be weighed against the cost of healthcare. “It is evident that one cannot reason as if we were in a normal situation and that of the balance between the economy and health with the Current data of affected and deaths is not maintained ”, observes José Ignacio Pérez, who was director general of Employment in the governments of Felipe González.

The prognoses are more complicated than ever because they depend on the rate of vaccination and the uncertainty about the return to normality. The Hispalink university network, which makes semester forecasts, has included for the first time in decades two scenarios, one optimistic and the other pessimistic (the one that is being imposed due to slow vaccination).

Economists believe that in 2021 Madrid will not see a rebound much stronger than the average for Spain. Business tourism will take longer to recover than sun and beach tourism, says Cardoso, from BBVA Research.

Its study center believes that Madrid will exceed the growth rate of Spain in 2022, thanks to European funds. “Being the capital, Madrid is going to benefit even when the final destination of a project is another autonomous community, since it is the headquarters of the companies that are going to execute them,” predicts Cardoso.

Correction: In the first version of the article it was indicated that the Hispalink university network makes monthly forecasts. The text has been modified to indicate that these analyzes are biannual.