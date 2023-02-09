The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during the plenary session in the Madrid Assembly, this Thursday. Fernando Sanchez (Europa Press)

María del Mar Blanco, PP deputy in the Madrid Assembly, agrees while the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, recalls in detail the murder of her brother Miguel Ángel. “ETA left him dying in a forest with a shot to the head,” says the conservative leader, who this Thursday takes advantage of the control session with her government to respond to criticism from ETA victims for having converted, in plenary session, Last week, the phrase “Txapote vote for you” in their main slogan on the way to the May 28 elections. Thus, the reference to Francisco Javier García Gaztelu, the ETA member responsible for the murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco, does more than serve as a reminder that the central government of PSOE and Podemos has Bildu among its parliamentary supporters. It also causes reprimand, and pain, from victims like Consuelo Ordóñez, president of Covite, from organizations like the Fernando Buesa Foundation, and from the entire PSOE. But Ayuso does not rectify. She insists. And for two days in a row, on Wednesday and this Thursday, she multiplies her bet.

This Thursday, everything begins with an intervention full of indignation. It stars Juan Lobato, the spokesman for the socialists in Madrid. “You are rude. What he did last week is shameful. Even the victims of terrorism have had to ask for respect”, starts the general secretary of the PSM. “Mr. Casado was charged in a public square; he has been doing it for a year bullying until deferred settlement to his right hand, Enrique López [que se prepara para abandonar el Gobierno]; and he does not stop moving Mr. Feijóo’s chair ”, he complains. “You are sectarian with your own colleagues, arrogant with the people of Madrid and rude with everyone. And we are already fed up!” he says.

Ayuso listens to him without twisting his face. She comes prepared for the broadside. The day before, Wednesday, she was already asked about it at a press conference. She there she turned that opportunity for rectification into a moment for vindication. “Those who are committing true excesses against legality and normality are others,” he said, once again provoking the indignation of Consuelo Ordoñez, sister of Gregorio, a PP politician assassinated by ETA (“I also reaffirm myself. He has no principles! “, lament).

Thus, this Thursday morning, and before a full ignition, boiling with fights from the start, Ayuso raised his tone. He doesn’t just avoid taking a step back. On the contrary. He takes two steps forward. “Sánchez allies himself with heirs of criminals. Do you know who says it? Ruben Mugica [hijo del abogado asesinado por ETA] Do you know him? or is it like [Joaquín] Leguina, a socialist who is not suitable? ”, He points out about the former regional president, expelled from the PSOE. “Maite Pagazaurtundua [hermana de otro asesinado por los terroristas y eurodiputada] says: ‘An industry of laundering terrorism is being generated’, he continues. And he blurts out to Lobato: “In case you don’t understand, he’s referring to you and your party.”

The accusation is serious. The headline for the newspapers and the cut for radios and televisions is served. But Ayuso does not stop there. There are elections in May. He has to dig trenches, differentiate himself, make himself heard to reach as many voters as possible. So the regional president defends her position by appealing to three unbearable and palpable life dramas, because her protagonists sit very close to her, on the PP bench, in their double capacity as conservative deputies and victims of ETA. They are Daniel Portero, José Virgilio Menéndez and Mari Mar Blanco, so she summarizes their experience as victims. “Daniel, José Virgilio and Mar are deputies of this House. Tell me if you agree with whitewashing the misdeeds of the terrorists or with the representatives of the people of Madrid in this chamber”.

The general secretary of the Madrid socialists, Juan Lobato, this Thursday in the Assembly. Fernando Sanchez (Europa Press)

Since there are victims who agree with him in appealing to Txapote, he is right. That comes to be Ayuso’s argument. However, this approach has been contested by those mentioned before even making a statement. “Only if a single relative of ONE single victim of that bloodthirsty had expressed how painful that sentence is for him, and we have been several, it should have served to immediately apologize,” Ordoñez wrote on his social networks on Wednesday.

But that of Txapote is not the only conflict of the day in the Chamber. Alejandra Jacinto, spokesperson for Podemos, appears with a Glovo backpack, to remember that the Community wants to sign an agreement with this multi-sanctioned company, and the president of the Assembly, Eugenia Carballedo, reprimands her for it. Mónica García, from Más Madrid, calls to support the demonstration in defense of public health this Sunday, and Ayuso accuses her of promoting a strike in primary care followed by barely fifty professionals, according to her data.

However, the most bitter clash occurs between the PP and Vox. The two parties, allies since 2019, are staging their differences now that the elections are coming up. The consequence of their disagreement is that there are no Budgets for 2023, or that the conservatives are not going to carry out their project to create a cybersecurity agency.

“For you, for some unknown reason, it is more important to align yourself with the left than with me,” Ayuso snaps at Rocío Monasterio, the Vox spokeswoman, who barely has time to mutter a complaint against the PP (“she has had no intention of draw up the Budgets with this parliamentary group”) before the speaking time runs out.

The allusion to the lack of public accounts is not a minor thing. When Ayuso launches a barrage of electoral promises, by announcing the creation of a hospital for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); that oral health for people over 80 years of age will be financed; and that the glasses needed by those under 14 years of age will be paid for, the left responds in chorus with the same doubt: where is the money going to come from?

