Ayuso tries to shield the headquarters of his Government to prevent it from being a place of Democratic Memory

Isabel Díaz Ayuso continues to shield the headquarters of her Government to prevent it from being a place of Democratic Memory. The absolute majority of the popular in the regional Assembly has allowed the approval of a law with which they want to prevent this ancient recognition from occurring in the location of the Francoist General Directorate of Security (DGS), as Pedro’s Executive intends. Sanchez.

Ayuso does not want historical memory in the headquarters of his Government: “It is outrageous to link this building with the Franco regime”

This rule went ahead this Friday, despite having the rejection of the legal team of the regional parliament, as elDiario.es reported. The lawyers of the Assembly maintain that the amendment with which the PP has included this proposal in an omnibus law should have been inadmissible due to formal defects. In the issued report they detail that this text has no relation to the content of the law in which it has been included. Furthermore, remember that this wording may be unconstitutional.

The Más Madrid deputy Juan Varela-Portas recalled the lawyers’ ruling in his speech in the plenary session and referred to the amendment that includes the shielding of the regional headquarters as “unconstitutional” and “illegitimate.” For her part, the socialist Teresa Jiménez Liébana has questioned the position of the PP, despite the legal report: “Is this their defense of the Constitution? Is this your defense of democracy?”

The popular ones have defended themselves by ensuring that “everything is fully regulated, legal and legitimate,” according to deputy Jose Virgilio Menéndez Medrano. However, Más Madrid has already announced that they are going to present an appeal for protection before the Constitutional Court.

Control of the plates that are placed at the headquarters

The norm ratified thanks to the absolute majority of the PP proposes that any plaque or badge placed in the Royal Post Office must have the authorization of the Government Council. The same will happen with any event that you want to hold, it will also have to have “the approval” of the regional government.

“The celebration of events or actions that may harm or be incompatible with neutrality, plurality, concord, respect for truth and history, the institutional image of the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, its meaning may not be authorized. current, or that could generate confusion about the Real Casa Correos as the seat of the Presidency,” states the articles of the norm.

The Más Madrid deputy Juan Varela-Portas has defended in the debate of the law that the text proposed by the popular “introduces authoritarian measures, such as the suppression of the Youth Council or the shielding of the historical memory of the building of the DGS.” In his speech, he assured that the Ayuso Government “longs for the time of silence in which the founders” of the PP thrived. And he insisted: “They will not be able to silence the memory of those who were kidnapped, tortured and murdered in the DGS during the dictatorship.”

The socialists maintain that with this proposal the Ayuso Government seeks to violate the Democratic Memory Law. For this reason, Jiménez Liébana has defended that the PP “cannot deny” that “the Royal Post Office hosted the extinct DGS” nor that it was “a symbol of Franco’s repression.”

Clinging to the PP’s argument, its spokesperson Menéndez Medrano has assured that the debate of this law this Friday in the Assembly is “the first act of commemoration of Franco’s death.” And he has charged against progressive groups: “His death, in bed. “Brave left, who died in bed.”