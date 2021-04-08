The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, criticized this Thursday in Onda Madrid that the Government “constantly bludgeoned” and the “constant change of criteria” of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

The reference to the distribution of vaccines and the latest refusal to administer Astrazeneca to those under 60 years of age, the leader affirms that “the European Commission itself denies Sánchez with the number of vaccines. We have always defended that all people over 65 be vaccinated because the benefit is much greater than the risk. You cannot now change your criteria again in the middle of the game. In that Interterritorial Council, the criteria are constantly changed ”.

Ayuso complains that “the vaccines do not arrive” and is proud of the measures that have been established once she asked the leader of the Executive for them. «We said that we had to control the airport, buy antigen tests, I brought the good masks, I said that there should be a covid passport … Whenever we have advanced a question, they have taken over. The pandemic has been a headache, it has been all nonsense, a complete abandonment “,

“If everything is legal and the Sputnik vaccine works, I am forced to do everything in our power to save lives. If you guarantee that it vaccinates well, that it protects, that it works and that it is legal, I would always do what is necessary to save lives, “he says.

The Madrid president does not like that “Madrid is sold as a place of drunkenness. Madrid has many restrictions, it cannot be compared with Soria, but with London. We found no health reports that tell us that infections occur in hotels, theaters … ». «Now we are three weeks away from elections and they are not asking for the closure, and they are also asking that the 4th be a holiday. There is no interest in having a high turnout. What happens to the left is that it is demotivated and demobilized and it is convenient for it that there is not a high participation.

“We will ask the judges to endorse the measures we take. To date we have seen that these are measures that have worked and that have allowed citizens not to go bankrupt. We must bear in mind that ruined people are also health ».

On the other hand, the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero has complained about the decision not to vaccinate children under 60 years of age with Astrazeneca. “If there is a regulator like the EMA, it decides what the criteria are. It cannot be that with a verbal report, and with a favorable report from the EMA, we decide that those under 60 cannot be vaccinated. We cannot be permanently confusing. It should be a technical criterion.