“Equality is our flag”, Alberto Núñez Feijóo proclaimed this Thursday at the opening ceremony of the PP political course in Madrid. This is how the national leader of the PP responded to the criticism that he is receiving ―internal and external― for the talks that he has opened about his investiture, in which he has shown himself willing to include the nationalist and pro-independence parties except EH Bildu. Feijóo is aware of the reluctance of a part of his party and the right to his decision to explore with the PNV and Junts per Catalunya the possibilities of an agreement to make him president, and today, before the main leaders of the PP in Madrid, where the right wing of the party is located, he has defended a speech focused on reassuring those sectors, to whom he has told that, although he sits with the pro-independence parties, he will not give in to their claims.

In the front row, in the garden of a hotel next to the A-6 in the Madrid town of Collado Villalba, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid and a benchmark for the most Spanish right, listened to him. The Madrid leader has endorsed Feijóo’s strategy, except for her attempt to attract the PSOE, which she finds naive. “The social base of the PSOE has changed. It is no longer equality. We do not realize it and we are appealing in an inexperienced way to a party whose principles have vanished”, argued Ayuso, who, except for that questioning, has supported the plan of the PP leader: “We must study all the possibilities so as not to abandon Spain ”, has considered the Madrid leader. “Giving up is not an option.”

While endorsing Feijóo’s plan, Ayuso has warned against the risk of Spain ending up “in a secular and plurinational federal republic” if there is an agreement between the left and the nationalists. The president of Madrid has used harsh language to charge against that eventual pact, which evoked civil war. “We find ourselves with a front that operates against Spain,” she warned. “As in the 20th century, they lead us into combat,” she has come to say in a veiled reference to the Civil War. “That front does not need to win elections. It is enough for him that all of Spain loses. They break the coexistence. They deny the others, the other supposed side, they want to make it disappear, which is how they have tried to govern the Basque Country and Catalonia, annulling the other. This front is united to weaken Spain”, reflected Ayuso, who has categorized the political forces into “fronts” and “sides”.

In line with Ayuso’s speech, although much more measured, Feijóo has also raised his tone against the nationalists charging against “the blackmail” that they propose, the day after having spoken with the lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu in the framework of the talks for his investment. The leader of the PP has claimed a policy that thinks of the interests “of all of Spain”, not of one part. “I want the greatest benefit for the people of Madrid but not at the expense of the Andalusians. I want the greatest benefit of the Andalusians but not at the expense of the Valencians. I want the greatest benefit for the Basques, but not at the expense of the Catalans. And I do not want the greatest benefit of the independentistas at the expense of the Basques themselves and the Catalans themselves and the Spanish as a whole”, emphasized the leader of the PP, who, however, continues to defend his right to be able to “listen” to these sovereign formations. “Why does it bother you so much that we are open to listen to what is said to us from anywhere in Spain?” He asked himself. “Because we are free to say yes to what is in the Constitution and no to what exceeds the Constitution.”

Feijóo was speaking above all for his own, after the leader of the Catalan PP, Alejandro Fernández, raised his voice to express a position shared by other popular leaders in private and questioned that the PP sits with the Junts independentistas. To emphasize the message that sitting down is not the same as giving in, Feijóo has said up to two times that his investiture could fail because he is not willing to compromise with the nationalists. “It is possible that defending equality will leave us without the presidency within a month,” he admitted. “I can assure you that we are not going to reach that presidency by taking shortcuts in terms of equality among Spaniards.” The popular leader has not referred to the proposal of the lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, for a pact with the State that recognizes the “plurinationality” of Spain and the “capacity to decide” of the “historical communities”, but sources of the direction of the PP, in private, downplay this proposal and maintain that it does not affect the conversations that Feijóo may have with the PNV in the coming weeks, if they take place.

The context is delicate for Feijóo and Ayuso, who, except for his warning about the PSOE, has started the political course in peace, wanted to emphasize his support for the Galician politician as leader of the PP. “The leadership of the Spanish center-right corresponds to Alberto Núñez Feijóo: he has united the majority party in Spain, he has won the municipal and general elections. He is a man with principles who has come to politics to serve ”, he said in his defense.

In private, sources from the Madrid PP support that Feijóo sits with Junts with the same arguments as those used by Genoa to justify it. The PP of Madrid assures that the strategy of the investiture of Feijóo corresponds to a “shared diagnosis” with the national leadership, which indicates the previous work that Genoa has done to ensure internal unity in the face of the risky maneuver of the popular leader. The plan, however, has had cracks, because the leader of the Catalan PP has publicly amended Feijóo’s bet, but this time the tension does not come from the side of the PP in Madrid.