Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, advanced on Monday, during a joint appearance with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who is willing to extend to new areas of autonomy the restrictions on mobility that entered into force this Monday in 37 basic health areas. With infections soaring in the region and 3,180 people already hospitalized – 409 of them in intensive care units – this approach had the immediate support of the Chief Executive. “Not everything has to go through the state of alarm,” said Sánchez after meeting with Díaz Ayuso in Madrid.

The measures that restrict the mobility of more than 850,000 Madrilenians in six capital districts and seven municipalities came into force on Monday. However, the Government of the Community of Madrid will evaluate the possibility of extending these types of limitations to other areas of the region long before the new ones have been able to have an effect on the evolution of the epidemic. This was transmitted this Monday by Elena Andradas, general director of Public Health of the region, to the mayors of Getafe, Parla, Fuenlabrada, Humanes, Moraleja de Enmedio, San Sebastián de los Reyes and Alcobendas, the municipalities in which they are already in vigor. And this was confirmed by Díaz Ayuso after his meeting with Sánchez at the Royal Post Office, the seat of the Madrid Government.

“If we see that the measures work and we see a worrying projection in other areas, we will apply them as well,” acknowledged Díaz Ayuso, who will evaluate within 14 days how the restrictions that are already in place have worked. “We have to avoid by all means reaching a total confinement,” he stressed. And he assured: “The state of alarm and confinements are death for everyone.”

Madrid notified 620 infections detected in the last 24 hours on Monday and another 3,298 incorporated into previous days. There are already 3,180 people admitted to their hospitals, 409 of them fighting for their lives in intensive care units. And since the pandemic broke out, back in February, 204,730 residents in Madrid have been infected with a disease that has already caused more than 16,000 deaths.

With this gloomy panorama, Díaz Ayuso received Sánchez on Monday to create a group that coordinates the response of the two Administrations to the health, economic and social crisis. The Prime Minister offered his unwavering support to the regional leader. And this did not rule out the possibility of extending the restrictions to other areas of the Community, which could affect the basic health areas with the highest accumulated incidence of the disease in the last 14 days that have not yet been confined: for example, Lavapiés ( Madrid), Doctor Trueata (Alcorcón), Las Fronteras (Torrejón de Ardoz), or Sierra de Guadarrama (Collado Villalba).

“At the close of each epidemiological week, which is every Tuesday, it will be decided whether or not to carry out more closings in case the health ratios indicate them so”, summarized a source familiar with the work schedule of the Ministry of Health .

On Tuesdays, precisely, the weekly epidemiological report is published that establishes the accumulated incidences of the different health zones in the last seven and 14 days, and which was the basis for applying the first restrictive measures. Consequently, this Tuesday will be the first day on which an extension of mobility restrictions to other areas of Madrid can begin to be studied. At the same time, the effectiveness of the measures already in force will be studied on a fortnightly basis.

“In the meeting called this Monday by the Minister of Local Administration and Housing, David Pérez, with the mayors of the areas affected by the restrictions, they have said that they could expand them and that they will be modulating,” said a second interlocutor familiar with what was said in Quote.

This was not the only content of the meeting, which was held online early on Monday, with the presence, among others, of the Deputy Minister of Public Health, Antonio Zapatero; and the general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas.

The councilors, six from the PSOE and one from the PP, also asked to clarify the protocol that will be used to carry out almost one million tests among the affected populations, that protective equipment be distributed among the local police, in charge of ensuring compliance with restrictions, or that primary care be strengthened. And more. The mayors demanded that the Community of Madrid send them the technical reports that support the need to restrict mobility, and the obligation to do so in their municipalities. A strategy similar to that followed by the regional Executive when the central government did not allow it to go to the first phase of the de-escalation.

“I just want things to go better, to save lives and for the virus to disappear from these areas as soon as possible,” said Díaz Ayuso. “And that its regional administration, which is close, is appreciated by the residents of these areas,” he continued. “I ask for patience and collaboration.”

Government doubts

Andradas’s announcement, in any case, demonstrated the government’s doubts about the effectiveness of the measures already adopted.

Despite the fact that technicians from the Ministry of Health advocated last week for a more far-reaching intervention to stop the spread of the disease, Díaz Ayuso, the regional president, opted for “a surgical intervention.” Its objective? Try to stop the virus in the most affected areas without harming the regional economy as a whole, battered after the first wave of the pandemic. In the difficult balance between containing the pandemic and doing so without plunging the region into an unprecedented crisis, the president’s team chose to give itself some leeway: if the measures don’t work, they will be expanded and toughened.

All of this happened before, during and after Sánchez and Díaz Ayuso met at the Royal Post Office. The regional leader of the PP waited for the secretary general of the PSOE while killing time in an informal conversation with her vice president, Ignacio Aguado, from Cs, and the government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco. “It’s not going to be that bad,” the president said then about the confinements.

The arrival of Sánchez, greeted with boos at the Puerta del Sol, was the prelude to the formal signing of the president in the Community’s book of honor – “To the people of Madrid, with deep gratitude. Unity is strength! ”, He signed – and of a meeting that was guessed tense by the precedents. Few politicians have criticized themselves more in public, and with such harshness, as Sánchez and Díaz Ayuso.

National problem

“It is the regional presidents who, by virtue of their powers, will choose the state path of alamar or not. We will implement all the necessary measures to stop the curve, ”said the Chief Executive, focused on showing his collaboration, and clarifying that his mission now is to support, not to protect. “There are many other instruments, not everything has to go through the state of emergency,” he added, avoiding pressuring Díaz Ayuso in the search for drastic solutions to contain the pandemic.

With around twenty flags of Spain and the Community of Madrid as a backdrop, the president of Madrid had a different attitude. She left some reproaches for the government’s strategy. And she demanded, once the coordination table was established, to which she aspired to communicate directly to the two Administrations, that Madrid receive special treatment.

“We would cheat the lonely if we thought that this Community and this capital can be treated like the others”, defended Díaz Ayuso, who over and over again repeated that “Madrid is a Spain within Spain”.

A way of putting black on white that the problem in Madrid is not regional, but national, and that the responsibility for solving it, therefore, also belongs to Sánchez.

Rubbing through the controls in Barajas Isabel Díaz Ayuso proposed on Monday that a field hospital be installed at the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas airport to control the arrival of infected travelers. That request, already launched in June, was taken up without enthusiasm by Pedro Sánchez. “Of the infections that have occurred after the state of alarm, only 0.2% come from Barajas”, explained the chief executive. “0.2%”, he stressed. “Welcome are the proposals, I have no problem reinforcing, but you have to focus on where really, in the opinion of the technicians, the problem is.” According to the epidemiological reports of the Community, since May not even 200 imported cases have been detected in the region, to which some 300 asymptomatic arrived at the airport could be added, according to a calculation made in mid-August by the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero. In addition, Díaz Ayuso asked Sánchez for an organic law to manage pandemics that equates the capacity of action of all regions, and reinforcements of doctors, nurses or trackers. Also, funds to finance the continuity of health and educational professionals hired by the covid, and whose agreements end in many cases in 2020.

